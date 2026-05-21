Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Class A and Class B Shares

WEST ORANGE, N.J., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEL FUSE INC. (NASDAQ:BELFA) and (NASDAQ:BELFB) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.06 per share on the Company's Class A common shares and $0.07 per share on the Company's Class B common shares.

Cash dividends for Class A and Class B common shares are payable on July 31, 2026 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2026.

About Bel

Bel (belfuse.com/) designs, manufactures, and markets critical electronic components, systems and solutions for customers in aerospace, defense, industrial, and data-driven markets. Understanding that our customers face increasingly complex technical challenges, Bel delivers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions including power systems, high-reliability connectors and cable assemblies, circuit protection, and networking products that enable Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to bring their innovations to market. Bel partners closely with customers to deliver both customized and standard solutions tailored to their specific applications and performance requirements. With manufacturing facilities and technical support teams worldwide, Bel serves as a strategic partner to customers who require proven reliability in demanding end markets.

Bel Fuse Inc.

300 Executive Dr, Suite 300

West Orange, NJ 07052

www.belfuse.com

tel 201.432.0463

Company Contact:

Mark Hodkinson

VP of Finance and Corporate Controller

ir@belf.com

Investor Contact:

Steven Hooser or Jean Marie Young

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(631) 418-4339

