San Francisco, CA, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Lunavelle Sleep Patches are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results vary. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications, pregnant, nursing, managing a medical condition, or sensitive to topical products. See full terms through the official Lunavelle website. This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Quick Overview

Lunavelle Sleep Patches are a melatonin-free, non-hormonal transdermal sleep support product. Each single-use patch is designed to deliver a botanical blend gradually through the skin over an extended wear period of up to 24 hours. The formula combines magnesium glycinate, L-theanine, GABA, valerian root, hop flower, ashwagandha, tart cherry, lavender oil, passion flower, chamomile, and jujube - ingredients with long-standing traditional use in evening wind-down and relaxation routines. Lunavelle offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee on qualifying first-time orders placed through the official website at trylunavelle.com.

View the current Lunavelle Sleep Patches offer (official Lunavelle page)

Why Lunavelle Sleep Patches Claims Evaluated Is a High-Intent Search Topic

Search interest around Lunavelle Sleep Patches claims evaluated, Lunavelle Sleep Patches reviews, Lunavelle scam or legit, Lunavelle complaints, Lunavelle side effects, melatonin-free sleep patches that work, sleep patches without melatonin, and non-hormonal sleep support for adults reflects the verification process buyers run before purchasing a new sleep support product. The melatonin-free sleep patch category has grown into a competitive corner of the broader nighttime wellness market, with consumers comparing patch-based delivery against gummies, capsules, and tinctures - and looking closely at ingredient transparency, format, guarantee terms, customer support access, and refund policy before placing an order.

Lunavelle Sleep Patches are part of this category as a non-hormonal, transdermal sleep support product built around a blend of time-tested botanical and mineral ingredients. The formula is melatonin-free by design. The patch format is intended to support gradual overnight ingredient contact rather than a single oral serving. Buyers comparing products in this space typically evaluate four areas before committing to a multi-bag purchase: what is in the formula, how the product is delivered, what kind of customer support and guarantee terms are offered, and what the safety language looks like for topical wear. The sections below address each of those areas directly.

How Melatonin-Free Sleep Patches Work

Sleep patches are a topical delivery format. Active ingredients are loaded into a middle layer of the patch and are designed to release gradually through the skin during the wear period. Unlike oral capsules or gummies - which deliver ingredients in a single dose processed through the digestive system - transdermal patches are designed to support slower, steadier ingredient contact during the wear period. The format is intended for overnight wear and is typically applied 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime to a clean area of skin.

Melatonin-free patch formulations work with a different ingredient philosophy than melatonin-based sleep aids. Instead of introducing supplemental melatonin - a hormone the body produces on its own - non-hormonal patches rely on botanical extracts, amino acids, mineral compounds, and neurotransmitter ingredients traditionally associated with relaxation and bedtime wind-down. Common ingredients in this category include magnesium compounds, L-theanine, GABA, valerian root, passion flower, chamomile, ashwagandha, and lavender. This direction is part of why melatonin-free sleep support has become a high-interest search category for buyers comparing nighttime products.

View the current Lunavelle Sleep Patches offer (official Lunavelle page)

What Lunavelle Sleep Patches Offer

Lunavelle Sleep Patches are a melatonin-free, non-hormonal sleep support product delivered through a single-use transdermal patch. Each patch is designed to be worn for up to 24 hours, though Lunavelle recommends removing the patch after waking. The construction is three-layered: a skin-contacting layer with a skin-safe adhesive, a middle active ingredient layer that delivers the formula through the skin during wear, and a backing layer that holds the patch in place overnight.

The adhesive is designed for use across a wide range of skin types, including sensitive skin. Recommended application areas include the wrist, forearm, shoulder, or stomach - any clean, ideally hairless area of skin. Lunavelle Sleep Patches are intended for adult use only and should not be applied to damaged skin.

Lunavelle Sleep Patches are built for adults who prefer a melatonin-free nighttime routine format. The formula does not introduce supplemental melatonin, and each patch is designed for single-use application during an evening or overnight wear period.

Lunavelle Sleep Patches Ingredient Profile

The Lunavelle formula combines mineral, amino acid, neurotransmitter, and botanical ingredients in a single transdermal blend. Each ingredient has a long history of traditional use in relaxation, calm, and nighttime wind-down contexts. The Lunavelle ingredient profile includes the following formula components.

Magnesium Glycinate

Magnesium glycinate is a chelated form of magnesium commonly used in wellness products for its gentle mineral profile. It appears across the relaxation and sleep-support category as a foundational mineral ingredient. Within the Lunavelle formula, magnesium glycinate supports the product's nightly wind-down profile.

L-Theanine

L-theanine is an amino acid naturally present in green tea leaves. It is traditionally associated with promoting a calm, relaxed state and is widely included in pre-bedtime relaxation formulas. In Lunavelle Sleep Patches, L-theanine contributes to the patch's evening wind-down profile.

GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid)

GABA is a naturally occurring neurotransmitter that the body produces on its own. As a supplemental ingredient, GABA is commonly included in relaxation and sleep-support products. Its inclusion in Lunavelle fits the formula's non-hormonal, calm-supporting design.

Valerian Root

Valerian root is a flowering plant with a long history of traditional use in evening relaxation rituals. It is one of the most commonly recognized botanical ingredients in the non-hormonal sleep-support category. Lunavelle includes valerian root as part of its botanical blend.

Hop Flower Powder

Hop flower has a traditional history of use in wind-down and relaxation contexts, often paired with valerian root in herbal sleep-support formulas. The pairing is a long-standing combination in the botanical relaxation category.

Ashwagandha Extract

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb with deep roots in traditional Ayurvedic wellness practices. It is traditionally associated with supporting balance and a settled state, which fits the Lunavelle formula's calm-focused direction.

Tart Cherry Extract

Tart cherry extract is a fruit-derived ingredient that has gained popularity in the nighttime wellness category. It is commonly associated with nighttime wellness routines and rounds out the Lunavelle blend's evening-focused profile.

Lavender Oil

Lavender is one of the most recognizable botanical ingredients associated with calm and relaxation. Its aroma is traditionally linked to bedtime wind-down across countless wellness traditions. Lavender oil supports the relaxation-focused profile of the Lunavelle formula.

Passion Flower Extract

Passion flower is a botanical extract traditionally used in calm-focused evening wellness routines. It is a common addition to non-hormonal nighttime support formulas and contributes to the calming side of the Lunavelle blend.

Chamomile Extract

Chamomile is one of the most familiar herbal ingredients in the world for relaxation and evening rituals - best known for its long history of use in bedtime teas. Its inclusion in Lunavelle keeps the formula anchored in widely recognized traditional ingredients.

Jujube Extract

Jujube is a fruit extract used in traditional Eastern wellness rituals to support a peaceful, settled feeling. It rounds out the Lunavelle botanical blend with another long-standing relaxation-associated ingredient.

The full formula is melatonin-free by design. Lunavelle does not include supplemental melatonin in any patch in the product line.

Lunavelle Sleep Patches Pricing and Quantity Options

Lunavelle Sleep Patches are sold in four bag quantities directly through the official website. Current pricing at trylunavelle.com is listed below. Buyers should confirm final pricing at checkout, as promotional discounts and offer variations may apply.

Quantity Patches Included Price 1 Bag 28 patches $17.95 2 Bags 56 patches $33.96 3 Bags 84 patches $45.96 4 Bags 112 patches $55.96

Lunavelle also offers an optional auto-renewing subscription with billing frequencies of 30, 60, or 90 days. Buyers who select the subscription option are automatically billed using the payment method provided at initial purchase on the selected frequency until the subscription is canceled. Subscription cancellation requires contact with customer support at support@trylunavelle.com at least 24 hours prior to the next rebill date to avoid the next scheduled order and charge. Standard shipping starts at $4.95.

View the current Lunavelle Sleep Patches offer (official Lunavelle page)

Lunavelle Sleep Patches and the "Scam or Legit" Search Pattern

The phrase Lunavelle scam or legit appears in consumer search activity around new sleep support products. The phrase reflects buyer verification behavior - the due diligence buyers run when they encounter a brand for the first time and want to confirm product identity, contact details, ingredient transparency, order policies, refund terms, and customer support access. Key verification details include:

Customer support email: support@trylunavelle.com

support@trylunavelle.com Correspondence address: 2261 Market Street STE 33198, San Francisco, CA 94114

2261 Market Street STE 33198, San Francisco, CA 94114 Refund window: 30-day satisfaction guarantee on qualifying first-time orders placed through the official website

30-day satisfaction guarantee on qualifying first-time orders placed through the official website Ingredient transparency: Lunavelle identifies magnesium glycinate, L-theanine, GABA, valerian root, hop flower, ashwagandha, tart cherry, lavender oil, passion flower, chamomile, and jujube in the formula.

Lunavelle identifies magnesium glycinate, L-theanine, GABA, valerian root, hop flower, ashwagandha, tart cherry, lavender oil, passion flower, chamomile, and jujube in the formula. Return process: All returns require pre-authorization from customer support before shipment

All returns require pre-authorization from customer support before shipment Subscription terms: Optional auto-renewing subscription with 30, 60, or 90-day billing frequency. Cancellation available by contacting support@trylunavelle.com at least 24 hours before the next rebill date.

Buyers who want documentation or additional information before placing an order can contact Lunavelle directly at support@trylunavelle.com.

Lunavelle Sleep Patches Complaints, Side Effects, and Safety Language

Lunavelle complaints and Lunavelle side effects are common consumer verification searches for any topical sleep support product. The most relevant safety information for a transdermal sleep aid involves how the product interacts with skin, how it should be used around activities like driving and machinery operation, who should consult a healthcare professional before use, and what to do if irritation occurs.

The Lunavelle Sleep Patches safety language includes:

Lunavelle Sleep Patches may cause drowsiness or sleepiness.

Do not use while driving, operating heavy machinery, or consuming alcohol.

Do not apply to damaged skin.

Discontinue use if irritation occurs.

For adult use only. Keep out of reach of children.

Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use if taking prescription medication, if pregnant or nursing, or if managing any health condition.

Buyers with known allergies or sensitivities to any listed ingredient should consult a medical professional before use.

Lunavelle Sleep Patches are intended for adult use only. The patch adhesive is designed for use across a wide range of skin types, including sensitive skin, but individual skin reactions can vary. Anyone experiencing irritation, redness, or discomfort during wear should discontinue use.

Lunavelle Sleep Patches Application and Use

Lunavelle Sleep Patches are intended for single-use application. The recommended sequence is straightforward:

Peel off the protective film covering the adhesive layer.

Apply the patch to a clean, ideally hairless area of the body such as the wrist, forearm, shoulder, or stomach.

Wear overnight. Remove after waking.

Each patch is designed for one use and can be worn for up to 24 hours, though removal after waking is recommended. The patches should be stored in a cool, dark place and have a shelf life of up to three years under proper storage conditions.

Lunavelle 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee and Return Process

Lunavelle offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee on qualifying first-time orders placed directly through the official website. The guarantee window runs from the date the order is received. Refund requests are processed through customer support at support@trylunavelle.com. Approved refunds are issued to the original payment method.

Standard return policy applies to purchases that do not qualify for the satisfaction guarantee. Items returned under the standard policy must be unopened, unused, undamaged, and in original packaging unless defective. Return shipping costs are the buyer's responsibility unless the item is defective. Original shipping costs are non-refundable. Return processing typically takes 14 business days after the return is received, with refund posting taking up to 10 additional days depending on the financial institution.

All returns require pre-authorization through customer support. Buyers must contact support@trylunavelle.com before shipping any return.

View the current Lunavelle Sleep Patches offer (official Lunavelle page)

Availability and Shipping

Lunavelle Sleep Patches are available worldwide through the official website at trylunavelle.com. Standard shipping starts at $4.95. Orders are typically processed within 24 hours, with peak periods occasionally requiring additional processing time.

Estimated delivery times for standard shipping include 2 to 5 business days within the United States, 10 to 12 business days for the United Kingdom and South Korea, 12 to 15 business days for Canada and Australia, and 12 to 18 business days for Europe and South America. Delivery times within the United States may vary for Alaska, Hawaii, and remote areas. International orders may be subject to customs fees determined by the destination country, which are the buyer's responsibility.

Current availability and ordering options are confirmed at trylunavelle.com.

Contact Information

Lunavelle customer support assists with questions about orders, returns, subscription management, and product use.

Email: support@trylunavelle.com

Correspondence Address: 2261 Market Street STE 33198, San Francisco, CA 94114

Returns: All returns require pre-authorization. Buyers must contact customer support at support@trylunavelle.com before shipping any return.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Lunavelle Sleep Patches?

Lunavelle Sleep Patches are a melatonin-free, non-hormonal transdermal sleep support product. Each single-use patch is designed to deliver a botanical blend gradually through the skin over the wear period.

Do Lunavelle Sleep Patches contain melatonin?

No. Lunavelle Sleep Patches are formulated without melatonin. The formula relies on botanical, mineral, amino acid, and neurotransmitter ingredients traditionally associated with relaxation and evening wind-down rather than supplemental melatonin.

What ingredients are in Lunavelle Sleep Patches?

The ingredient profile includes magnesium glycinate, L-theanine, GABA, valerian root, hop flower powder, ashwagandha extract, tart cherry extract, lavender oil, passion flower extract, chamomile extract, and jujube extract.

How long does each Lunavelle Sleep Patch last?

Each patch is designed for single use and can be worn for up to 24 hours. Lunavelle recommends removing the patch after waking.

Where should the patch be applied?

Lunavelle Sleep Patches are intended for application to a clean, ideally hairless area of the body such as the wrist, forearm, shoulder, or stomach. The patches are not intended for use on damaged skin.

Are Lunavelle Sleep Patches suitable for sensitive skin?

The adhesive is designed for use across a wide range of skin types, including sensitive skin. Use should be discontinued if irritation occurs. Buyers with known allergies or sensitivities to any listed ingredient should consult a medical professional before use.

What is the Lunavelle return and refund policy?

Lunavelle offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee on qualifying first-time orders placed through the official website. Refund requests are submitted to support@trylunavelle.com. Items returned under the standard return policy must be unopened, unused, and in original packaging unless defective. Buyers should contact customer support before shipping any return.

How is Lunavelle shipped, and what does shipping cost?

Lunavelle ships worldwide with standard shipping starting at $4.95. United States delivery typically takes 2 to 5 business days. International delivery times vary by region. Orders are typically processed within 24 hours.

How does Lunavelle compare to melatonin sleep aids?

Lunavelle Sleep Patches are non-hormonal and melatonin-free by design. Buyers in the broader sleep-support category compare Lunavelle to melatonin gummies, capsules, tinctures, and other formats based on ingredient profile, delivery method, format preference, and personal nighttime routine. Lunavelle's positioning sits in the melatonin-free corner of the category.

Summary

Lunavelle Sleep Patches are a melatonin-free transdermal sleep support product available in 1-bag, 2-bag, 3-bag, and 4-bag quantities, with pricing starting at $17.95 for a 28-patch bag. The formula combines magnesium glycinate, L-theanine, GABA, and a botanical blend that includes valerian root, hop flower, ashwagandha, tart cherry, lavender oil, passion flower, chamomile, and jujube - ingredients with long-standing traditional use in relaxation and evening wind-down contexts. Each patch is a single-use transdermal product designed to be worn for up to 24 hours.

Lunavelle Sleep Patches sit within a competitive melatonin-free sleep support category where buyers compare patch-based delivery, non-hormonal positioning, ingredient transparency, customer support access, and guarantee terms before placing an order. Search interest around Lunavelle Sleep Patches claims evaluated, Lunavelle reviews, Lunavelle complaints, Lunavelle side effects, and Lunavelle scam or legit reflects the verification process buyers run before any first-time sleep product purchase.

Lunavelle offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee on qualifying first-time orders placed directly through the official website. Customer support is available at support@trylunavelle.com for questions about orders, returns, subscription management, ingredient details, and product use. Current pricing, shipping options, and guarantee terms can be reviewed through the official Lunavelle website.

View the current Lunavelle Sleep Patches offer (official Lunavelle page)

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Lunavelle Sleep Patches are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: The content above is provided for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice or as a substitute for the medical advice of a physician. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any dietary supplement or sleep support product, particularly if taking prescription medications, if pregnant or nursing, or if managing any health condition. Lunavelle Sleep Patches may cause drowsiness or sleepiness; do not use while driving, operating heavy machinery, or consuming alcohol. Do not use on damaged skin or if hypersensitive to any ingredient in the formula. Discontinue use if irritation occurs. For adult use only. Keep out of reach of children.

Results May Vary: Individual experiences with Lunavelle Sleep Patches vary depending on factors unique to each person, including age, health, sleep history, lifestyle, and overall wellness routine. No guarantee of specific outcomes is made or implied.

Pricing Disclaimer: Pricing referenced in this content is current at the time of publication and may change without notice. Promotional offers, bundle discounts, and subscription pricing vary and are confirmed at checkout on the official Lunavelle website. Final pricing, applicable taxes, shipping charges, and any customs fees for international orders are confirmed at the time of purchase.

This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with Lunavelle. See full terms and conditions through the official Lunavelle website.