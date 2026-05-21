Laureate Education Announces Election of Julian Coulter to Board of Directors

MIAMI, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR), which operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, today announced the election of Julian Coulter as an independent member of the Laureate Education, Inc. Board of Directors at today’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

“We are excited to welcome Julian Coulter to Laureate’s Board of Directors. Julian brings a strong combination of marketing leadership, digital expertise, and operating experience. We look forward to his contributions as we continue driving growth and creating meaningful long-term value for our shareholders,” said Andrew B. Cohen, Chair of the Board.

Eilif Serck-Hanssen, President and Chief Executive Officer, added, “Julian will bring to our Board critical skills and expertise in technological and commercial innovation as we are in a period of accelerated digital adoption and rising demand for AI enablement. His track record in these areas will add depth to the Company and support strong governance and long-term value creation.”

Mr. Coulter is the Global Managing Director, Food, Beverage & Restaurants at Google, Inc., a global technology company, and previously held various leadership positions at Google from 2018 to 2025 in Mexico and Peru. Prior to Google, Mr. Coulter held several other international digital strategy and commercial operations leadership positions, including at Sony Corporation and SABMiller. From 2019 to 2025, Mr. Coulter served as a Board Member of Delosi, S.A., an operator of international restaurant franchises including Starbucks and Burger King. Mr. Coulter earned a B.A. in Economics from Trinity College Dublin and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

As previously planned, Kenneth W. Freeman and Dr. Judith Rodin did not stand for re-election as directors at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team and our stakeholders, I thank Ken and Judy for their many years of dedication, thoughtful leadership and valuable contributions. Their service on the Board and its committees has been instrumental in strengthening the Company’s governance and advancing our strategic and operational objectives,” said Mr. Cohen.

Following these changes, Laureate's Board is comprised of nine directors, eight of whom are independent. Laureate believes that maintaining a Board with the optimal mix of skills, expertise and experience is critical to the delivery of long-term value for stockholders and the achievement of superior academic outcomes for our students.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling approximately 500,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@laureate.net

Media Contacts:

Laureate Education, Inc.

Adam Smith

adam.smith@laureate.net

U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.