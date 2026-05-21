X-energy to Report First Quarter 2026 Results on June 4, 2026

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X-Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: XE) (“X-energy” or the “Company”), a leading designer of advanced nuclear reactor technology and manufacturer of nuclear fuels, today announced it plans to report first quarter 2026 financial results for X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC, the predecessor company to X-Energy, Inc., and operational highlights on Thursday, June 4, 2026. A press release will be issued before markets open.

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website by visiting https://investors.x-energy.com, along with the company’s presentation materials.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for one year following the event.

About X-energy

X-energy is a leading designer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors (“SMR”) and fuel technology developed to establish a new standard in clean, safe, reliable energy. X-energy's intrinsically safe Xe-100 high-temperature gas-cooled reactor and TRISO-X particle fuel expand applications for nuclear technology, with commercial projects across grid, industrial, and AI. Together, X-energy's technology drives enhanced safety, lower cost, faster construction timelines, and scalable deployment when compared with other SMRs and conventional nuclear. For more information, visit X-energy.com or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Disclosure Information

Investors and others should note X-energy communicates with its investors and the public using its website (X-energy.com), Investor Relations page (investors.x-energy.com) and social media accounts (X or LinkedIn) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Patricia Gil

+1 301.558.3040

investors@x-energy.com

Media

Robert McEntyre

+1 240.673.6565

media@x-energy.com