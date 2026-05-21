THRiYV Expands Nootropic Energy Line, Delivering a Cleaner Alternative to Nicotine Pouches & Energy Drinks

Selma, AL, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alabama Xtracts boasts over 30 years of USA-based pouching excellence and industry leadership. The company is proud to announce the next phase of functional energy by expanding its Nootropic Energy Line.

Following a highly successful January debut—where it quickly became a top-reviewed product online—THRiYV will launch its full suite of flavors on June 1. This expansion leverages the company's massive distribution footprint where its traditional energy products are already sold through nearly 10,000 retailers. THRiYV offers a clean, performance driven alternative to both energy drinks and addictive nicotine pouches with best-in-class flavor.

Traditional energy drinks often lead to metabolic fatigue due to high sugar content; nicotine pouches can carry cardiovascular and dependency risks. THRiYV utilizes a synergistic blend of nootropics and caffeine to give a cleaner, functional alternative.

"Nootropics," often referred to as "brain boosters," are functional ingredients designed to support cognitive performance. THRiYV’s formula is engineered to promote sustained mental clarity and "flow state" focus without the jitters or the "crash" associated with liquid energy products.

"We aren't just making another pouch; we are optimizing a delivery system for cognitive performance." said Todd Webber, Owner of Alabama Xtracts. “By leveraging three decades of expertise in handcrafted, tobacco-free alternatives, we’ve created a dry white pouch that meets the ritualistic needs of pouch users while providing a healthier, functional benefit that supports the modern professional, gamer, and athlete.”

The new Peppermint and Cinnamon flavors join a lineup that already includes Peach Citrus and Wintergreen, both of which have garnered exceptional consumer validation and top reviews online for their premium flavor profiles—a common hurdle in the pouch category. The expansion is just the beginning for the brand; Alabama Xtracts has confirmed that they are developing specialized CALM and FOCUS nootropic formulations designed to provide a comprehensive cognitive-support suite.

The full THRiYV lineup is available for purchase alongside the legendary BaccOff lineup at Dipstop.com.

Alabama Xtracts operates out of an FDA-registered facility that is both GMP-certified and HACCP-compliant, ensuring that every batch meets the highest standards for safety, traceability, and consistency. This dedication to quality is evident in the THRiYV line, which continues to redefine the market with its unique blend of nootropic-infused dry white pouches designed for focus, energy, and mental clarity.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Alabama Xtracts

Alabama Xtracts is a premier developer and manufacturer of functional lifestyle products, specializing in high-quality, handcrafted alternatives to traditional moist snuff, energy drinks, and nicotine pouches. As the parent company of the iconic BaccOff brand (est. 1992) and the innovative THRiYV nootropic line, Alabama Xtracts is a leader in the tobacco-free and nicotine-free movement. For over three decades, the company has been the gold standard for authentic dip alternatives, offering long cuts, fine cuts, and pouches designed to preserve the ritual of smokeless tobacco while eliminating tobacco- and nicotine-associated health risks. In 2026, the company rapidly expanded into the cognitive performance sector with THRiYV, a line of nootropic-infused dry white pouches engineered for focus, energy, and mental clarity. Alabama Xtracts maintains a diverse portfolio of health-conscious brands, including the Epiq Life supplement line and a specialized range of premium wellness products. Driven by a commitment to American-made quality, Alabama Xtracts operates out of an FDA-registered facility that is both GMP-certified and HACCP-compliant. This ensures that every batch—from the iconic BaccOff legacy to the innovative THRiYV line—meets the highest industry standards for safety, traceability, and consistency. Alabama Xtracts continues to redefine the functional pouch category by delivering clean energy and cognitive support that the modern, health-conscious consumer can trust.

Press Inquiries

Todd Webber

marketing [at] baccoff.com

https://www.dipstop.com

656 Lake Lanier Rd

Selma, AL

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=6GIW9vAH4tM