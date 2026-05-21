Viral Reddit Sensation My Gums Are Bleeding Expands into Graphic Novel, Merchandise Line, and Franchise Launch

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miles Erickson, creator of the viral Reddit-born comic My Gums Are Bleeding, expanded his massively popular digital property into a graphic novel, direct-to-consumer merchandise line, and broader franchise initiative.

Built from a deeply engaged online audience across Reddit and Instagram, My Gums Are Bleeding has emerged as one of the most distinctive digital-native comic properties of its generation, drawing millions of monthly readers through its dark humor, absurdist tone, and highly shareable storytelling. The release marks the first time the cult hit will be collected in a physical graphic novel format, transforming an organically grown web phenomenon into a collectible publishing and consumer products brand.

The graphic novel, published by PUG Worldwide and franchise-developed in partnership with Salt Studio, launched alongside a curated merchandise collection featuring some of the series’ most iconic imagery, giving fans new ways to engage with the property beyond the page while marking the next stage in its evolution from comic to scalable franchise.

“I’ve always kept it simple; I just want people to laugh,” said Erickson. “If I start overthinking it, it stops working. It’s better when it feels quick, unexpected, and a little chaotic.”

“What drew us to My Gums Are Bleeding is that it already behaves like truly original modern IP: a distinct creative voice, a deeply engaged audience, and a world that naturally extends across formats,” said John Nee, CEO of PUG Worldwide. “At PUG, we look for stories that can grow beyond their original medium, and Miles has created something that’s only beginning to show its full potential.”

“My Gums Are Bleeding is exactly what modern franchise-building looks like: creator-led, audience-first, and built organically across digital platforms before ever going through a traditional publishing gatekeeping system,” said Holly Rawlinson, co-founder of Salt Studio. “This property was already happening. Our job is to help scale it across publishing, products, and entertainment.”

The My Gums Are Bleeding graphic novel and launch merchandise collection is available at www.mygumsarebleeding.com .

About Miles Erickson

Miles Erickson is the creator of My Gums Are Bleeding and Necromonica, two viral comic properties known for their dark humor, surreal perspective, and highly shareable visual storytelling. A graduate of the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), Erickson previously worked in newspapers and animation before building a major digital audience across Reddit and Instagram.

About PUG Worldwide

PUG Worldwide (Pan-Universal Galactic Worldwide) is a Southern California–based creative production company specializing in publishing, games, talent consulting, and the development of original and licensed IP across comics, prose, RPGs, and consumer products.

About Salt Studio

Salt Studio is an IP architecture company focused on developing, publishing, and scaling original properties across books, games, and consumer products. Operating at the intersection of storytelling, commerce, and franchise-building, Salt partners with creators and rights holders to transform ideas into multi-platform brands designed for modern audiences. www.salt-ent.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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