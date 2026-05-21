AMSC to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on May 27, 2026

AYER, Mass., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC® (NASDAQ: AMSC), a leading provider of power control solutions that harmonize an increasingly complex energy system and enable customers to scale their operations without added complexity or size, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. In conjunction with this announcement, AMSC management will participate in a conference call with investors and covering analysts beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 28, 2026. On this call, management will discuss the Company’s recent accomplishments, financial results, and business outlook.

Those who wish to listen to the live or archived conference call webcast should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.amsc.com . The live call can be accessed 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 1-844-481-2802 or 1-412-317-0675 and asking to join the AMSC call.

A replay of the call may be accessed 2 hours following the call by dialing 1-855-669-9658 and using conference passcode 1468055.

About AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC)

Guided by a belief in the power of next, AMSC is a leading provider of power control solutions that apply innovation and creativity to address today’s challenges and enable a more resilient and sustainable energy future. Driven by the purpose "to power progress," the Company integrates future-facing technologies to balance the global demand for clean energy with reliable, efficient power delivery. AMSC delivers advanced grid systems and engineering services to optimize network reliability, provides ship protection and power management solutions to enhance fleet efficiency and safety, and supplies electronic controls and designs that reduce wind energy costs. Beyond these systems, the Company provides capabilities in industrial process and control alongside environmental and emission control to ensure operational efficiency across the entire energy infrastructure. The Company’s solutions are optimizing power networks, increasing the safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Brazil, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com .

©2026 AMSC. AMSC, American Superconductor, Comtrafo, NEPSI, Neeltran, NWL, D-VAR, D-VAR VVO, Amperium, Gridtec, Marinetec, Windtec and Smarter, Cleaner … Better Energy are trademarks or registered trademarks of American Superconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other brand names, product names, trademarks, or service marks belong to their respective holders.

AMSC Contacts AMSC Director of Communications: Investor Relations Contact: Nicol Golez Alliance Advisors IR Phone: 978-399-8344 Carolyn Capaccio, CFA Nicol.Golez@amsc.com Phone: 212-838-3777 amscIR@allianceadvisors.com



