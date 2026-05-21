Navient declares second quarter common stock dividend

HERNDON, Va., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) announced that its board of directors approved a 2026 second quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.

The second quarter 2026 dividend will be paid on June 19, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2026.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) creates long-term value for customers and investors with responsible lending, flexible refinancing, trusted servicing oversight, and decades of education finance and portfolio management expertise. Through our Earnest business, we help customers confidently achieve financial success through digital financial services. Our employees thrive in a culture of belonging, where they are supported and proud to deliver meaningful outcomes. Learn more on Navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Cate Fitzgerald, 703-831-6347, catherine.fitzgerald@navient.com

Investors: Jen Earyes, 571-592-8582, jen.earyes@navient.com