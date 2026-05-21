AerSale Announces Participation at the 2026 Jefferies Aftermarket MRO Virtual Summit

MIAMI, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) (the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Martin Garmendia will present at the 2026 Jefferies Aftermarket MRO Virtual Summit on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 12:10 pm ET, as well as host investor meetings.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the link HERE or by going to the News and Events section of AerSale’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.aersale.com/news-events/ir-calendar. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on AerSale’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.aersale.com.

About AerSale

AerSale is a global provider of integrated aviation aftermarket services and solutions, serving operators of Boeing, Airbus, and legacy McDonnell Douglas aircraft. The Company helps aircraft owners and operators optimize the value, safety, and operational efficiency of their fleets across the entire aircraft lifecycle.

AerSale’s comprehensive capabilities include aircraft and engine sales and leasing, used serviceable material (USM) sales, component and airframe MRO services, and FAA-certified engineered solutions. Through internally developed products such as AerSafe®, AerTrak®, and the AerAware™ Enhanced Flight Vision System, AerSale delivers innovative technologies that enhance aircraft performance, improve safety, and reduce operating costs.

With deep technical expertise and a fully integrated business model, AerSale provides everything customers need—through a single, trusted partner.

Media:

For more information about AerSale, please visit our website: www.AerSale.com .

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AerSale: Jackie Carlon

Telephone: (305) 764-3200

Email: media.relations@aersale.com

Investor:

AerSale: InvestorRelations@aersale.com

Source: AerSale Corporation