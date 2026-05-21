North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

ACHESON, Alberta, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG” or “the Company”) (TSX:NOA/NYSE:NOA) today announced the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 20, 2026. Shareholders elected directors, approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent auditors of the Company, approved a non-binding advisory vote regarding the Company’s approach to executive compensation and ratified an Advance Notice Bylaw. The following are the results of the votes held at the meeting:

Outcome Votes For Withheld or against

Election of Martin R. Ferron as director Passed 96.27% 3.73% Election of Barry W. Palmer as director Passed 98.98% 1.02% Election of Bryan D. Pinney as director Passed 98.27% 1.73% Election of John J. Pollesel as director Passed 98.33% 1.67% Election of Maryse C. Saint-Laurent as director Passed 87.25% 12.75% Election of Thomas P. Stan as director Passed 98.32% 1.68% Election of Kristina E. Williams as director Passed 98.33% 1.67% Ratification of Advance Notice Bylaw Passed 68.58% 31.42% Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration Passed 98.69% 1.31% Approval of the non-binding advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the management information circular delivered in advance of the meeting Passed 93.97% 6.03%

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. is a premier provider of heavy civil construction and mining services in Australia, Canada, and the U.S. For over 70 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource and infrastructure construction markets.

For further information contact:

Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

North American Construction Group Ltd.

(780) 948-2009

jveenstra@nacg.ca

www.nacg.ca