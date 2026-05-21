Autolus Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data Update at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting 2026

LONDON and GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies and candidates, announces the online publication of an abstract submitted to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held May 29 – June 2, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.

“Data to be presented at the upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting provides insight into the use of obe-cel in patients with B-ALL and extramedullary disease (EMD), which is typically associated with shorter median and long-term survival compared to marrow-only relapse. With an overall response rate of 59% and a median duration of response (mDOR) of 42.6 months for patients with EMD, obe-cel may be considered as a potential treatment option for this difficult to treat population of patients,” said Matthias Will, MD, Autolus Chief Development Officer.

Abstract 6517

Title: The effect of obecabtagene autoleucel (obe-cel) on adult patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (R/R B-ALL) and extramedullary disease (EMD).

Session Type and Track: Rapid Oral Abstract: Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant.

Session Date and Time: May 30, 2026; 1:15 – 2:45PM CDT

Session Room: E450a

Abstract Number: 6517

Presentation time: 2:27 – 2:33pm CDT

Presenting Author: Jae Park, MD, Director, Adult ALL Program | Acting Chief, Cellular Therapeutics, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA

Summary: A post-hoc analysis of the Phase Ib/II FELIX study (NCT04404660) was conducted, evaluating the efficacy and safety of obe-cel in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) B-ALL, by EMD status at lymphodepletion (LD). Following LD, adults with r/r B-ALL received obe-cel using a tumor burden-guided dosing strategy to minimize toxicity. Obe-cel treatment demonstrated favorable response and safety outcomes in patients with and without EMD in the FELIX trial. Of 127 obe-cel infused patients, 27 (21%) had EMD at LD. Among responders, duration of response in patients with EMD was 42.6 months, and the overall remission rate was 59%. Overall, these findings suggest a positive benefit–risk profile for obe-cel, including for patients with adverse risk features, specifically EMD at LD.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies and candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted and controlled T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a marketed therapy, AUCATZYL®, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Amanda Cray

+1 617-967-0207

a.cray@autolus.com