BLACK ROCK COFFEE BAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. on Behalf of Black Rock Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Black Rock (BRCB) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Black Rock and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (“Black Rock” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BRCB) on behalf of Black Rock stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Black Rock has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On or around September 12, 2025, Black Rock conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 14.71 million shares priced at $20.00 per share. Then, on May 12, 2026, Black Rock issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, Black Rock reported GAAP earnings per share of $0.02, missing consensus estimates by $0.01, and revenue of $55.5 million, missing consensus estimates by $1.14 million.



On this news, Black Rock's stock price fell $3.32 per share, or 30.26%, to close at $7.65 per share on May 13, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Black Rock shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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