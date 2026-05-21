YORK SPACE SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating York Space Systems Inc. on Behalf of York Space Systems Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In York Space Systems (YSS) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in York Space Systems and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against York Space Systems Inc. (“York Space Systems” or the “Company”) (NYSE:YSS) on behalf of York Space Systems stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether York Space Systems has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

York Space Systems completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in January 2026, selling 18,500,00 shares of stock at a price of $34 per share. In connection with the IPO, York described itself as a space and defense company with scalable satellite manufacturing capabilities, including the ability to deliver mission-critical spacecraft “at scale, faster, and at lower cost.” The Company also emphasized its high-rate manufacturing capabilities, revenue visibility, and expected margin growth.



On May 14, 2026, during York Space Station’s first quarter 2026 earnings call, the Company further stated that gross margin was “19%, down 4 percentage points year on year,” driven by estimate at completion (“EAC”) adjustments “which were a tailwind last year and a headwind this year.” EAC is an accounting projection used to estimate the total anticipated costs and labor hours required to finish a long-term contract or manufacturing run. The Company also stated that “the first quarter EAC change, it was negative,” and that the issue would “increase a little bit of material cost and a little bit of labor cost” for the Company. York Space Systems further acknowledged that the EAC change accounted for “about 1 point of the 4 points of margin decline year-over-year.” The Company also discussed timing issues affecting revenue, stating that “a little bit of our 2Q revenue that we were planning to hit in 2Q will just be delayed into 3Q, likely 3Q, potentially some of that into 4Q.” On this news, the price of York Space Systems shares declined by $4.92 per share, or approximately 17%, from $28.94 per share on May 14, 2026 to close at $24.02 on May 15, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired York Space Systems shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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