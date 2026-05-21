CLARITEV STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Claritev Corporation on Behalf of Claritev Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Claritev (CTEV) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Claritev and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Claritev Corporation (“Claritev” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CTEV) on behalf of Claritev stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Claritev has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On May 14, 2026, The Capitol Forum reported that the U.S. Department of Justice’s anti-trust division has launched a criminal price-fixing investigation into Claritev. According to the article, officials are talking to third parties and investigating the Company’s Data iSight pricing tool. On this news, the price of Claritev shares declined by $9.60 per share, or approximately 41%, from $23.47 per share on May 14, 2026 to close at $13.87 on May 15, 2026.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Claritev shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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