Descendant of Boxing Legends Unearths Lost American Epic in THE ST. PAUL PHANTOM: The Gibbons Brothers’ Fight for Glory, Volume I

St. Paul Minnesota, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The St. Paul Phantom: The Gibbons Brothers’ Fight for Glory, Volume I is a forthcoming, sweeping work of historical narrative nonfiction that resurrects the astonishing true story of boxing legends Mike and Tommy Gibbons — two Irish-American brothers who rose from the poorest neighborhoods of St. Paul to become icons of the early twentieth century.

Arriving Summer 2026 (hardcover, paperback, eBook, audiobook), just as America celebrates its 250th anniversary, The St. Paul Phantom explores immigration, celebrity culture, class struggle, race, masculinity, the birth of modern sportswriting, war, pandemic, faith, and the American Dream through the lens of boxing’s first golden age.



Written by historian, filmmaker, and direct Gibbons family descendant Gerard Gibbons, the book combines years of archival research, rare family materials, forgotten newspaper accounts, original illustrations and never-before-seen photographs with cinematic storytelling to illuminate a pivotal era in American history through the brutal and beautiful world of outlaw prizefighting.

The book is available for pre-order now at all major retailers: https://books2read.com/TheStPaulPhantom

Advance Praise for The St. Paul Phantom

Early reviews for The St. Paul Phantom have been exceptionally strong, with critics and boxing historians praising its cinematic storytelling, historical sweep, boxing authority, and emotional force:

Biography.com calls the book “breathtaking and cinematic,” grouping it with works“like Seabiscuit, Unbroken, and The Boys in the Boat” — three nonfiction classics that found enormous audiences on the page and the silver screen.

Publishers Weekly’s BookLife praises Gibbons for bringing “spirited, novelistic life to an intensely personal and highly entertaining family story that captures the epic sweep of immigration and the Golden Age of Boxing in early twentieth-century America.” The review describes the writing as “dramatic, fluid, exciting,” with “a distinctly cinematic feel.”

Kirkus Reviews calls the book “a truly engaging family history and celebration of boxing in the early 20th century,” praising it as “a stirring story of siblings against the world… with expert pacing and character development.” The review further notes that “Gibbons writes evocatively about boxing — the text abounds with wonderfully vivid descriptions of the sport — but he also tackles Irish Catholic identity, class divisions, vaudeville, the media, racial issues, war, the changing culture of the 20th century, and much more.”

Self-Publishing Review awards the book four-and-a-half stars and calls it “an epic American odyssey, archetypal, empathetic, exhilarating, and undeniably romantic,” crediting Gibbons with “a masterful way with words.”

Foreword Reviews describes the work as “a cinematic, kaleidoscopic portrayal of an era in transition, rich with expansive breadth and intimacy.”

BlueInk Review calls it “moving and engaging, written with zeal and exuberance.”

The book has also drawn enthusiastic praise from the boxing world, where authority is especially hard-earned and where Mike and Tommy Gibbons have long been revered as two of the greatest defensive fighters and ring tacticians in history:

Bob Mutter , former boxing writer at the Chicago Sun-Times, writes that this “amazing story could only be told by a descendant with a treasure trove of family archives and an exceptional talent as a master storyteller.”





, former boxing writer at the Chicago Sun-Times, writes that this “amazing story could only be told by a descendant with a treasure trove of family archives and an exceptional talent as a master storyteller.” Clay Moyle , author, historian, and longtime member of the International Boxing Research Organization, heralds the work as “a masterclass in sports biography!”





, author, historian, and longtime member of the International Boxing Research Organization, heralds the work as “a masterclass in sports biography!” Aaron Flint of Montana PBS calls it “a timeless, ‘true-good’ story urgently needed today.”

What Is The St. Paul Phantom About?



The book follows Mike and Tommy Gibbons, two brothers born to Irish immigrants in St. Paul who climbed from the city’s poorest district to the top of American boxing during the first decades of the twentieth century. The brothers’ quest to become champions catapults them into the raw, restless soul of a nation roaring into modernity through “race riots, presidential assassinations, suffragette marches, a global pandemic, and a world war.” Along the way, Mike and Tommy brush shoulders with a rogue’s gallery of fistic legends, Plains Indians, the Golden Pens of sportswriting, jazz legends, movie stars, gangsters, and historical icons like Jack Johnson, Harry Houdini, Nellie Bly, Theodore Roosevelt, and Damon Runyon.



At its heart, however, the book is an intimate story about family, loyalty, sacrifice, reinvention, and the cost of greatness, designed to appeal not only to boxing fans, but also to readers of literary nonfiction, American history, biography, immigration stories, and epic family sagas. The book sets its terms in its opening pages: “A century ago, everyone had a dream, so everyone had a fight.”

The Summer 2026 publication date carries the book into the heart of America 250, the federal commemoration of the nation’s Semiquincentennial, where the Gibbons brothers’ story sits naturally among the year’s American sagas. The campaign and early-access list are at the author’s site, Fight for Glory (www.FightForGloryStory.com).



About the Author and the Book



Dr. Gerard Gibbons came to this work through his own family. (Mike Gibbons was his great- uncle, while Tommy Gibbons was his grandfather). His earlier book, Shelby 1923: The Dempsey-Gibbons Fight for Glory and a Little Montana Town’s Impossible Dream, recounted the Tommy Gibbons–Jack Dempsey title fight on the Montana plains in July of that year, the bout the brothers are remembered for outside boxing’s specialty circles. THE ST. PAUL PHANTOM is the opening book of a Fight for Glory trilogy that will run from 1884 to 1983, tracing one Irish-American family across a full American century.



Readers, reviewers, booksellers, librarians, media producers, and event organizers can learn more, pre-order the book, join the early-access campaign, or request interviews, review copies, excerpts, images, and speaking/event information at www.FightForGloryStory.com. THE ST. PAUL PHANTOM is available for pre-order now at all major retailers: https://books2read.com/TheStPaulPhantom