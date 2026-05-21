Anker Unveils Next-Generation Products Across Brands at Anker Day 2026

Bellevue, WA, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anker Innovations is hosting Anker Day 2026: Where Ultimate Meets Possible, its annual multi-brand event to showcase its newest product launches and technology breakthroughs from across its portfolio of brands. Where Ultimate Meets Possible will bring together media, retail buyers and key influencers for an exclusive look at what's next in consumer electronics, spanning premium audio, home energy and the smart home space.Where Ultimate Meets Possible will be held in New York City, featuring keynote presentations, hands-on product demonstrations and a deep dive into the company's latest innovations.

Soundcore Introduces First THUS™-Powered Earbuds and New AI Experiences for Everyday Life and Home Entertainment

Earlier this year, Anker Innovations announced THUS™️, a proprietary AI chip platform designed to bring powerful on-device AI capabilities to consumer electronics. The first THUS™️ AI chip makes its debut in the new Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro Series delivering intelligent audio experiences with fast, local processing. Today Soundcore launches the Liberty 5 Pro and Liberty 5 Pro Max featuring Whisper Clear calls, a neural-net AI model combined with a 10-sensor array for clear voice capture even in noisy environments. The Liberty 5 Pro has set a Guinness World Record for call clarity and the Liberty 5 Pro Max which feature the same earbuds and identical call performance — proving them to be the World's Clearest Earbuds for Calls.

delivering intelligent audio experiences with fast, local processing. Today Soundcore launches the and featuring Whisper Clear calls, a neural-net AI model combined with a 10-sensor array for clear voice capture even in noisy environments. The Liberty 5 Pro has set a Guinness World Record for call clarity and the Liberty 5 Pro Max which feature the same earbuds and identical call performance — proving them to be the World's Clearest Earbuds for Calls. The Liberty 5 Pro Max features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display on the charging case that serves as the world's first smart screen earbuds with an AI Note-Taking function. Double-tap the case button to begin recording, and the Soundcore app generates speaker-identified transcripts, meeting summaries and action items. All recordings are stored locally without a network connection with data protected by SOC2 certification.

The Liberty 5 Pro is priced at $169.99 and the Liberty 5 Pro Max at $229.99, both available today on Amazon.com and Soundcore.com and BestBuy.com. A Try Before You Buy program is also available in the US on Soundcore.com, offering a 30-day trial at no upfront cost, in limited availability, backed by confidence in the series' call quality.

Expanding beyond hardware, Soundcore launches VibeOS , an AI-powered experience platform that connects listening, work and daily life across Soundcore products. Through VibeOS, users can personalize sound, capture and organize information, review sleep insights and move beyond playback through more natural, context-aware product interactions.

, an AI-powered experience platform that connects listening, work and daily life across Soundcore products. Through VibeOS, users can personalize sound, capture and organize information, review sleep insights and move beyond playback through more natural, context-aware product interactions. Soundcore Nebula brings SpaceFlow, an AI-powered spatial storytelling experience for the X1 and X1 Pro that transforms real-world spaces into immersive 3D environments. SpaceFlow is available today on Soundcore.com and across all channels, with an MSRP $799 and a special launch price of $399 during the launch period.



Anker SOLIX launches the S-Series, a new line for home backup headlined by the world's longest-lasting 2kWh power station

Anker SOLIX today announces the S-Series, a new line of home backup power solutions. Leading the series is the Anker SOLIX S2000, the longest-lasting 2kWh power station, certified with A+ Runtime, the highest rating by TÜV SÜD for real-world power delivery, and delivering up to 35 hours of continuous refrigerator backup. Powered by proprietary OptiSave™ Technology that reduces idle power consumption by 40 to 70 percent, down to sub-6W, and achieves over 90 percent light-load efficiency, the S2000 delivers 20 percent more real-world runtime than competing 2kWh units.Built with industry-leading 314Ah LiFePO4 battery cells, the S2000 supports up to 10,000 battery cycles for a 15-year service life, double the industry average. With 1,500W AC output (3,000W peak), 400W solar input, and integrated UPS functionality with seamless switchover during outages, the S2000 powers a refrigerator and multiple devices at once. Its 1.2-hour AC fast charge to 80 percent ensures it stays ready for the next outage even after heavy use.Measuring just 8.19 × 11.1 × 12.7 inches, the S2000 packs 2,010Wh into a footprint 30 percent smaller than the industry average, comparable to a 1kWh unit. Its vertical design slides easily against kitchen walls, while unique rear-facing AC outlets keep messy cords hidden and front ports stay clear for phones and daily use.The S2000 is available for early-bird signup from today through June 1st at Ankersolix.com, with early access pricing at $599 on launch day, June 2. It will be available at Ankersolix.com and Amazon starting June 2 at an introductory price of $679.99, with an MSRP of $1,199.99.



eufy Security Unveils eufy EdgeAgent™ - The World's First Local Security AI Agent with Proactive Home Protection

eufy Security unveiled EdgeAgent™, a proprietary local AI agent that brings intelligent real-time reasoning and proactive response to home and property security. eufy EdgeAgent™ operates through a three-stage framework of detection, analysis and action. The Smart Security Shield's advanced 180° dual-radar and DSKey™ (digital security key) technology detects strangers and recognizes friends and family with greater accuracy. At the core of the EdgeAgent™ system is the advanced large-model AI chipset, which enables local processing and analysis in as little as three seconds. By processing events directly on local devices with no monthly subscription fees attached, EdgeAgent™ delivers faster response times, reduced false alarms, enhanced privacy protection and more reliable security for homeowners. eufy EdgeAgent™ is scheduled to launch in the second half of 2026, and will be compatible with multiple eufy hardware and AI service bundles.

eufy Mom & Baby advances wearable breast pump and bottle-washing technology for modern parents

With heated massage technology, the eufy Wearable Breast Pump S2 Pro sets a new benchmark for the industry. Featuring VibraPump™ technology that softens tissues for more efficient emptying and clog relief, alongside HeatFlow™ 2.0 with seven adjustable heating levels (97℉ - 107℉) to enhance output and comfort, the S2 Pro encourages 35% more milk output, 30% faster. Its 360-degree transparent design with integrated light ensures precise alignment and monitoring day or night. Through the eufy app, users can remotely control settings, customize suction rhythms and access guided meditation sessions to support relaxation.

sets a new benchmark for the industry. Featuring VibraPump™ technology that softens tissues for more efficient emptying and clog relief, alongside HeatFlow™ 2.0 with seven adjustable heating levels (97℉ - 107℉) to enhance output and comfort, the S2 Pro encourages 35% more milk output, 30% faster. Its 360-degree transparent design with integrated light ensures precise alignment and monitoring day or night. Through the eufy app, users can remotely control settings, customize suction rhythms and access guided meditation sessions to support relaxation. Furthering innovation and convenience, eufy's new Bottle Washer S1 Pro is the world's first bottle washer with a built-in water softener. Its proprietary 3D HydroBlast™ technology uses triple-layer rotating spray to eliminate stubborn milk residue, while 212°F true steam sterilization kills 99.99% of common germs. The HygieniDry™ dual-fan heating system completes 40-minute rapid drying to prevent bacteria growth, and with the largest capacity on the market, parents can clean an entire day's feeding gear in one cycle. The Wearable Breast Pump S2 Pro and Bottle Washer S1 Pro are now available at eufy.com/eufy-mom-and-baby.





About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global consumer technology company driven by ultimate innovation, creating products that help people power, create, connect, and live more freely. Founded in 2011, Anker Innovations serves more than 200 million consumers across 146 countries and regions. Learn more at anker.com.



DISCLAIMER*

Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties surrounding competitive and industry conditions, market acceptance for the company's products, risks of litigation, technological changes, developing industry standards and other factors related to the company's businesses. The actions referred to in this press release are not an admission or acknowledgement of any claim or allegation. The Company reserves all of its rights.*soundcore Liberty 5 Pro was certified by Guinness World Records in April 2026 as the "Highest speech quality score (G-MOS) for TWS earbuds (objective test)."



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