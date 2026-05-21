Licensing Expo Concludes with Record-Breaking Show Floor and Participation from Cultural Icons, Cementing Status as Global Epicenter for Brand Collaboration

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets' Licensing Expo , the world's most influential event for licensing, IP extension, and brand collaborations, concluded today following three days of unparalleled industry activity at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The 2026 edition delivered the largest number of exhibiting companies on record, with 410 exhibitors representing more than 5,000 brands and drawing registered professionals from across the global licensing ecosystem. Major brands from every sector showed up in full force, collaborating to shape the consumer trends that will fill retail shelves in the next 24-36 months.





Through a combination of high-caliber retailers, expert speakers and an expansive show floor, the 2026 edition affirmed Licensing Expo’s status as the definitive marketplace for the $389.8+ billion brand licensing industry, a valuation announced by association partner Licensing International on opening day. The show floor pulsed with activity for three full days of connection as industry leaders explored partnerships spanning entertainment, sports, gaming, fashion, food and beverage, and beyond.





Ongoing Industry Momentum

Licensing Expo 2026 achieved significant milestones:

Largest exhibitor presence with 410 exhibiting companies.

with 410 exhibiting companies. 130 first-time exhibitors , reflecting strong industry confidence and expanding market opportunities.

, reflecting strong industry confidence and expanding market opportunities. Over 12,500 total attendees ranging across retailers, manufacturers, brands, marketers and other industry professionals.

ranging across retailers, manufacturers, brands, marketers and other industry professionals. Sold-out showcase schedule featuring studios previewing exclusive content.

featuring studios previewing exclusive content. Over 1,500 qualified retailers in attendance, including decision-making teams from Walmart , Target , Kohl's , Primark , Miniso , Hot Topic , Crocs , Tonies , Dick's Sporting Goods , Pop Mart , TJX , Boot Barn , Bath & Body Works , Adidas , Zara , and many more.

in attendance, including decision-making teams from , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and many more. 49% of visitors hold global decision-making power , delivering high-quality connections and strategic partnership discussions.

, delivering high-quality connections and strategic partnership discussions. Notable growth in sports licensing , aligned with the upcoming World Cup, rising popularity in Formula 1, professional soccer worldwide, and the recent Olympics.

, aligned with the upcoming World Cup, rising popularity in Formula 1, professional soccer worldwide, and the recent Olympics. Emerging gaming brands and a dedicated spotlight on food and beverage licensing supplement the show's expanding categories.

and a dedicated spotlight on supplement the show's expanding categories. 28% international visitor attendance from 78 countries across all continents, with significant growth from Japan, China, Argentina, and Spain, showcasing the increasingly global nature of today's licensing marketplace.



Premium Content and Industry-Leading Speakers

The 2026 conference program delivered exceptional value with a roster of trend-setting brands and personalities addressing critical industry topics:

Marian Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Netflix , shared insights into the studio’s brand strategy, exploring how to connect with consumers through fandom. Lee was joined by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, directors of the global phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters, who provided insight into Netflix's licensing program strategy.

, shared insights into the studio’s brand strategy, exploring how to connect with consumers through fandom. Lee was joined by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, directors of the global phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters, who provided insight into Netflix's licensing program strategy. Supermodel, entrepreneur and advocate, Ashley Graham, and United Talent Agency’s Natasha Bolouki explored how to leverage authenticity and aligned collaboration to drive long-term brand success.

explored how to leverage authenticity and aligned collaboration to drive long-term brand success. Sharon and Jack Osbourne discussed legacy brand management that spans generations, capitalizing on renewed interest following the recent Ozzy Osbourne tribute and continuing to honor the vision and character of the late music icon, as well as the ground-breaking reality series “The Osbournes.”

discussed legacy brand management that spans generations, capitalizing on renewed interest following the recent Ozzy Osbourne tribute and continuing to honor the vision and character of the late music icon, as well as the ground-breaking reality series “The Osbournes.” State of the Nation , the brand licensing forecast by License Global, charted an industry that has evolved from a traditional, linear model into a highly creative, fan-driven market with statistics from its wealth of data points.

, the brand licensing forecast by License Global, charted an industry that has evolved from a traditional, linear model into a highly creative, fan-driven market with statistics from its wealth of data points. Licensing International's market insights session delivered the latest data on industry growth, including an overall 5.45% increase in market value from 2024 and sustained expansion across key categories.







“Licensing Expo continues to be where the business of brands comes to life,” shares Ella Haynes, Event Director, Global Licensing Group, which includes Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe and media brand License Global. “This year's record-breaking exhibitor participation, combined with the caliber of brands on the show floor and thought leaders on our stages, demonstrates the vital role licensing plays in connecting intellectual property with consumer demand. The energy and deal-making activity we witnessed this week confirms that our industry is not just resilient, it is thriving.”

The Business Hub of Brand Licensing

Licensing Expo 2026 distinguished itself through attendance volume as well as the caliber of participants which included senior-level decision-makers with purchasing authority and strategic partnership mandates. The show floor became a hub for high-value connections as brand owners, retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents converged to identify breakthrough collaborations that will shape the industry's future.

The breadth of brands exhibiting creates a powerful cross-industry catalyst for licensing opportunities, bringing together an unprecedented convergence of entertainment, gaming, lifestyle, and sports properties under one roof. Entertainment giants like Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios, Netflix, NBCUniversal, Paramount Global, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Discovery showcased their vast content libraries alongside gaming and toy innovators including Hasbro, LEGO, Mattel, Spin Master, Minecraft, Pokémon, Riot Games, and SEGA. The range extended to beverage and lifestyle brands such as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Liquid Death, Crayola, and Hang Ten, while major sports properties including NASCAR, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), and Real Madrid demonstrated the global reach of athletic franchises. Fashion and apparel brands like Hang Ten, Maui and Sons, Mossy Oak, and tokidoki illustrate how licensing opportunities now span every consumer touchpoint, from screens and store shelves to stadiums and streetwear.

“The conversations happening at Licensing Expo go far beyond education, they create the space for the candid, in-person dialogue that drives our industry forward,” shares Amanda Cioletti, Vice President of Content and Strategy, Global Licensing Group. “Through carefully curated speaker topics and sessions, we sparked discussions that can only happen when industry leaders are face-to-face. The insights shared this year are critical to understanding the opportunities within our ever-changing brand licensing landscape. These moments of connection and creative exchange are what make Licensing Expo indispensable.”





Looking Ahead

Licensing Expo will return to Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, May 25-27, 2027. Brand Licensing Europe will take place at Excel London, UK, October 6-8, 2026.

For more information about Licensing Expo, visit www.licensingexpo.com or visit LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

Licensing Expo is sponsored by industry association partner, Licensing International.

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 12,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. Connect with Licensing Expo and join the conversation on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai, and License Global.

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $389.8+ billion global licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth and expansion of licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, Licensing International members in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit LicensingInternational.org for more information and to utilize licensing's definitive online resource.

Media Contact:

Global Licensing Group PR

LicensingPR@informa.com

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