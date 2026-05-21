Carolina Financial Services Group Tackles Retirement’s “Double Threat”: How Tax and Healthcare Risks Impact Retirees

Greenville, NC, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carolina Financial Services Group, a Registered Investment Advisor firm with more than 30 years of experience in the Greenville and eastern North Carolina region as well as in the entire East Coast, is addressing the critical need for retirees to mitigate taxation and healthcare costs through a specialized, tech-enabled planning process.

Michael Owens, President of Carolina Financial Services Group

According to the firm, these two things represent the most significant erosive financial risks in modern retirement. Unlike fixed lifestyle costs, healthcare expenses continue to outpace general inflation, frequently becoming the single largest expenditure in a retiree’s budget. Simultaneously, taxation remains a perpetual risk for those with assets in traditional tax-deferred accounts. Without proactive management, future tax hikes or mandatory distributions can significantly reduce spendable income and deplete a nest egg prematurely.

Carolina Financial Services Group works with pre-retirees and retirees to identify these risks before they create havoc on a retirement plan. Their approach uses a structured diagnostic phase that utilizes Asset Map and Target Map technology. These tools provide a comprehensive financial X-ray and mathematical analysis to determine the client’s current financial state and how on-track they are in achieving their retirement goals. This process enables the firm to move beyond general estimates and identify specific vulnerabilities where rising tax liabilities and healthcare inflation could potentially erode a retiree’s standard of living.

“Vague plans lead to uncertain retirements,” said Michael Owens, a Certified Financial Fiduciary, Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist, IRMAA Certified Planner, and President of Carolina Financial Services Group. “We use a rules-based investment process to remove the guesswork. By combining advanced visualization tools with principal protection strategies, we show our clients exactly how they can lock in market gains while locking out losses. This ensures that their healthcare and tax obligations are covered by a predictable, reliable source of income rather than left to the volatility of the market.

Carolina Financial Services Group combines risk management with a disciplined, rules-based investment process to protect accounts against large stock market declines while simultaneously optimizing tax efficiency. They specialize in alternative retirement savings vehicles, often overlooked in traditional 401(k) or IRA discussions, that are designed to comply with current IRS codes to provide gains that are not subject to taxes.

Furthermore, the firm integrates long-term care contingencies directly into their lifetime income streams. This ensures that principal protection is maintained even when significant expenses arise. By providing clear answers on Social Security maximization and full retirement age implications, Michael Owens and his team help clients secure potential additional income to offset rising cost of care.

Pre-retirees and retirees looking to protect their assets can learn more by signing up for Carolina Financial Services Group’s complimentary retirement assessment at https://cfsgroupnc.com/ .

About Carolina Financial Services Group

Carolina Financial Services Group is a financial services firm based in Greenville, North Carolina. For more than 30 years, Michael and his team has served individuals and families across eastern North Carolina with retirement income planning, Social Security guidance, Medicare planning, portfolio management, tax planning, and long-term care planning.