QGEN INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Investigates Potential Claims Involving Qiagen N.V.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of Qiagen N.V. (“Qiagen” or the “Company”) (NYSE:QGEN) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On February 5, 2026, Qiagen released fourth quarter 2025 earnings and stated that QuantiFERON would accelerate to achieve “between 6% and 7% growth” in 2026.

On April 27, 2026, Qiagen announced preliminary results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other things, the Company disclosed that net sales declined approximately 1% on a constant exchange rate (“CER”) basis, and that sales of its QuantiFERON product declined approximately 5% CER. On this news, the price of Qiagen shares declined by $4.07 per share, or approximately 11%, from $38.09 per share on April 27, 2026 to close at $34.02 on April 28, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Qiagen securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com