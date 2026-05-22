Rocket Lab Awarded $90M Contract to Build GEO Satellites Hosting Space Domain Awareness Payload for U.S. Space Force

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) a leading launch and space systems company, today announced it has been awarded a $90 million contract by the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) to design, manufacture, integrate, and operate two geostationary (GEO) satellites hosting the Heimdall space domain awareness (SDA) payload.

The award represents Rocket Lab's first satellite production program for geostationary orbit and extends the Company's vertically integrated mission model into a new orbital regime. Rocket Lab will serve as prime contractor and end-to-end mission provider, responsible for spacecraft design and manufacture, integration of the in-house Heimdall optical payload produced by Rocket Lab Optical Systems, launch integration onto a government-furnished launch vehicle, and on-orbit operations for up to five years following commissioning.

The two satellites will be built on Rocket Lab's Lightning bus, adapted for the thermal, radiation, propulsion, and station-keeping demands of GEO. Lightning is currently in production across multiple national security programs, including SDA's Tranche 2 Transport Layer-Beta (T2TL-Beta) and Tranche 3 Tracking Layer (TRKT3), as well as commercial constellations. The GEO configuration extends that production heritage while preserving the manufacturing efficiencies and supply chain advantages of Rocket Lab's vertically integrated approach.

The contract builds on the success of a Space Systems Command program that began with the prototype development of two Heimdall space-based payloads originally awarded to GEOST, which Rocket Lab acquired in 2025 and integrated as Rocket Lab Optical Systems. The prototype phase developed two Heimdall payloads as small, low-cost electro-optical sensors designed to be hosted on satellites in geosynchronous orbit, augmenting the Space Force's ability to maintain custody of objects in the GEO belt. The new $90 million award transitions the program from payload prototyping to operational space vehicle delivery.

Rocket Lab will perform spacecraft assembly, integration, and test at its Long Beach, California Spacecraft Production Complex, with payload delivery from Rocket Lab Optical Systems and mission operations conducted from Rocket Lab facilities following launch.

+ Rocket Lab Media Contact

Morgan Connaughton

media@rocketlabusa.com

+ About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

+ Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.rocketlabcorp.com which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdfd4074-557e-4b11-a124-5bcc0d33f28b