GLOBAL’s AcceptAbility Gala Raises $430,000 for Down Syndrome Research and Medical Care as Celebrities and Congressional Leaders Rally Behind the Cause

Washington, DC, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) held its eighth annual AcceptAbility Gala, Washington DC’s largest fundraiser for people with Down syndrome, raising $430,000 to support important research and medical care benefiting people with Down syndrome. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Representative Paul Tonko (D-NY) received GLOBAL’s highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award, and pledged their continued strong advocacy in Congress to improve the lives of people with Down syndrome.

“Last night’s AcceptAbility Gala shows the world the incredible power of bipartisan unity at an evening of unconditional love,” says GLOBAL President & CEO Michelle Sie Whitten. “GLOBAL is proud to be leading a historic era of Down syndrome research and medical breakthroughs that has already contributed to an extra ten years of life expectancy. Bringing together our congressional and NIH champions, inspirational self-advocates, families, scientists, clinicians, celebrities and supporters all under one roof is absolutely amazing. Watching the world rally around our mission to elongate life and dramatically improve health outcomes for our loved ones is truly remarkable and deeply rewarding.”

"I am so grateful to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation for being recognized with the prestigious Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy award at the AcceptAbility Gala," says Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). "Spending time with advocates, families, and researchers tonight was a joy and inspiration. I am proud to stand with GLOBAL as we continue to make important investments in the trans-NIH Down syndrome research program, the INCLUDE Project, that is already helping individuals with Down syndrome live healthier, fuller lives.”

"It was such an honor to receive the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award at the inspirational AcceptAbility Gala last night,” says Representative Paul Tonko (D-NY). “The self-advocates and families were such an inspiration, and a reminder of why our fight is so important. I am proud of my partnership with the Global Down Syndrome Foundation which is vital to passing the bipartisan DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act and securing NIH funding specific to Down syndrome in terms of Alzheimer’s and other diseases which impact this community disproportionately. This legislation will deliver the medical breakthroughs and treatments that these families urgently deserve."

“My thanks to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation for welcoming me and many of my NIH colleagues to this year’s AcceptAbility Gala, a special occasion honoring inspiring self-advocates, families, congressional leaders, and supporters,” says Jay Bhattacharya, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the National Institutes of Health. “NIH remains committed to advancing groundbreaking Down syndrome research and applauds the leadership of GLOBAL, the Crnic Institute, and the broader Down syndrome community for their collaboration through the NIH INCLUDE Project. Together, we are building on the success of this important initiative to advance discoveries that may lead to new treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, autoimmune disorders, and many other chronic diseases.”

Celebrities passionate about the cause included Emmy Award-winning multi-platinum artist, singer, and songwriter Rachel Platten; award-winning Grey’s Anatomy actress Caterina Scorsone; author, actor, and public speaker Frank Stephens; author and public speaker David Egan; Emmy Award-winning news anchor and podcast host Autria Godfrey; and award-winning journalists Kyra Phillips and John Roberts who emceed the gala.

Held at the JW Marriott Washington, DC, the event was attended by past GLOBAL awardees Senator John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Representatives Richard Hudson (R-NC), Diana DeGette (D-CO), and Pete Stauber (R-MN); Representatives Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Young Kim (R-CA), Jason Crow (D-CO), Gabe Evans (R-CO), Barry Moore (R-AL), and many bipartisan Congressional supporters of the Down syndrome community.

Crystal Muro brought the ballroom to its feet as GLOBAL honored the beloved Ambassador and lifelong self-advocate from Orange County, California, for her transformative leadership and unwavering commitment to inclusion for people with Down syndrome. Celebrating her 40th birthday this year, Crystal inspired attendees with her joyful spirit, passionate advocacy, and dedication to creating greater opportunities for the Down syndrome community.

Representative DeGette, a senior member of the House Energy & Commerce committee, made a major announcement at the gala that the committee is voting today on the GLOBAL led DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act, to authorize the currently funded trans-NIH initiative. The audience reacted with a standing ovation and applauded the work of DeGette and the bill's original cosponsor Representative Richard Hudson along with Representative Paul Tonko. Several gala speakers praised House E&C Chair Brett Guthrie (D-KY) who attended the gala for his commitment to advancing the legislation. The DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act is a legacy bill in memory of GLOBAL Ambassador DeOndra Dixon who is Academy and Grammy Award-winning Jamie Foxx’s younger sister. Jamie Foxx is one of GLOBAL’s international spokespeople. It is also a testament to the dedication of the now-retired Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA).

To recognize the transformative leadership of two key Congressional Champions, the Rosa DeLauro GLOBAL Advancement Award with a post-secondary scholarship was provided to Funmi Agbebi from Upper Marlboro, MD and the Tom Cole GLOBAL Advancement Award was provided to Monica Evans from Clarksville, MD. Caitlin Peruccio, Legislative Counsel and Senior Policy Advisor to Representative Rosa DeLauro, and Sofia Deiro, Legislative Director to Congressman Tom Cole, were on-hand to personally present the Advancement Awards.

With the help of GLOBAL Ambassador Crystal Muro and her family, Gala Board Chair Erin Book Mullen, Event Chair Tracy Watkins, and our amazing Sponsors, the inspirational gala attracted 380 attendees and raised $430,000 for GLOBAL’s life-saving research and medical care. GLOBAL supports over 200 researchers on the Anschutz Medical Campus at the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome and at the Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center, as well as 2,700 patients from 40 states and 11 countries at the Sie Center for Down Syndrome. For nearly two decades, Down syndrome was one of the least federally funded genetic conditions in the United States. Drs. Joaquin Espinosa and Nicole Baumer, Directors of the Crnic Institute and Sie Center respectively, were both in attendance.

At the end of the evening, Rachel Platten wowed the audience not only with her beautiful voice but by connecting with fans and bringing self-advocates with Down syndrome on stage while performing an intimate, heartfelt performance of some of her biggest hits including Fight Song, Better Place and Stand by You, and solo dancer Robert Wallop and inclusive dance team RhythmXpress delighted attendees with dance performances set to Risk It All - I Just Might Mix by Bruno Mars and Stand by You by Rachel Platten.

Additional notables in attendance included GLOBAL Ambassadors CC Mullen, Charlotte (Charley) Fonfara-LaRose, Tucker Emry, and Abby Ashbrook; Directors from the NIH Drs. Jay Bhattacharya, Richard Hodes, Nicole Kleinstreuer, David Goff, Rohan Hazra, Jennifer Webster-Cyriaque, Monica Webb Hooper, Jennifer Plank-Bazinet, Anna Mazzucco, and Marishka Brown. Arc of the US CEO Katy Neas, Heather Sachs from the National Down Syndrome Congress, and executives from National Down Syndrome Society, North Carolina Down Syndrome Alliance, Down Country serving MO, IL & IA, Down Syndrome Association of Greater New Orleans, Down Syndrome Association of Delaware, Virginia Down Syndrome Association, and Down Syndrome South Africa.

To learn more about GLOBAL, visit www.globaldownsyndrome.org.

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About the Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,700 patients with Down syndrome from 40 states and 11 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 130 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine

Down Syndrome World TM. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington DC, and

the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media Facebook, X, Instagram , LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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