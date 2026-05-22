Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - April 30, 2026

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of

the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers

(Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Company name of the issuer: Renault S.A.

122 - 122 bis Avenue du Général Leclerc

92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

(ISIN code: FR0000131906 – RNO)

Date



Total number of issued shares







Total number of voting rights April 30, 2026







295,722,284







Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 405,532,284



Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 400,561,315

(1) Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers, number calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).





(2) Number calculated on the basis of the theoretical number of voting rights, less the shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).





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