AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

22 MAY 2026



RICHEMONT PUBLISHES FY26 ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS





Richemont has today published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2026.

The Annual Report includes the Chairman's review to shareholders, the annual consolidated and statutory financial statements, and the corresponding audit reports. It reflects the information provided in Richemont’s full-year 2026 results announcement issued today.

Richemont expects to publish the combined Annual Report with the Compensation Report, the Corporate Governance Report and the Business review for the year ended 31 March 2026, on 29 May 2026. At that time, it will also publish the Richemont Non-Financial Report 2026.

The Annual Report is available for download on the Company’s website at

https://www.richemont.com/media/045hlucv/richemont-fy26-annual-report-and-accounts.pdf

About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their creativity and craftsmanship. Richemont’s ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Vhernier; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, G/FORE, Gianvito Rossi, Montblanc, Peter Millar, Purdey, Serapian as well as TimeVallée and Watchfinder & Co. Find out more at https://www.richemont.com/.

Richemont ‘A’ shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont ‘A’ shares are also listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Richemont's secondary listing.

Investor/analyst and media enquiries

Alessandra Girolami, Group Investor Relations Director

James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive

Investors/analysts enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net

Media enquiries: +41 22 721 35 07; pressoffice@cfrinfo.net ; richemont@teneo.com

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