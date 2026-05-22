ANGEL Introduces X2 Water Filter System with Advanced Tankless 7-Stage Filtration and 99% PFAS Reduction

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANGEL, a global water purification brand, has introduced the X2 Tankless RO Water Filter System, a compact under-sink solution designed to deliver fresh purified water while maximizing kitchen space.

Engineered for modern homes with limited under-sink storage, the X2 combines advanced 7-stage filtration with a tankless design to reduce contamination risks and provide purified water on demand. At the core of the system is a 0.0001-micron reverse osmosis membrane, integrated with proprietary APCM disinfection technology for enhanced water safety and performance.

The ANGEL X2 is now available on Amazon.com in the United States.





Ultra-Slim Tankless Design

The ANGEL X2 features an ultra-slim 4.72-inch profile, using up to 78% less under-sink space than traditional tank-based RO systems. Its tankless design delivers freshly purified water on demand, filling a 6 oz glass in just 5 seconds—no storage tank, no stagnation risk.





7-Stage Advanced Filtration

At the core of the ANGEL X2, it integrates a 0.0001-micron reverse osmosis membrane with proprietary APCM disinfection technology and a 7-stage filtration process. Independently tested by SGS and CSA and compliant with NSF/ANSI Standards 58, 42, and 372, the system has been independently tested by SGS to reduce 99.999% of total coliforms, 99% of chlorine and PFAS, 99.9% of copper and microplastics, 99.6% of lead, 99.5% of arsenic, 98.6% of chromium, 98.1% of perchlorate, and 94% of total dissolved solids (TDS).

ANGEL X2 delivers up to 700 gallons per day (GPD) at a stable 0.5 GPM flow rate, capable of filling a 6 oz glass in approximately 5 seconds for daily drinking, cooking, and beverage preparation.





Quick Installation, Long-Lasting Performance

The ANGEL X2 is designed for fast, user-friendly installation, taking about 25 minutes with step-by-step video guidance for a smooth setup experience. It also delivers durable long-term performance, with an RO membrane lifespan of 2–3 years and other filters lasting 9–12 months depending on usage and water quality.





Efficient Purification with Less Wastewater

Engineered with an efficient 2.5:1 pure-to-drain ratio, the ANGEL X2 reduces wastewater by up to 14% compared to conventional 2:1 tankless RO systems. For a typical household, that can translate to water savings equivalent to approximately 3,950 fewer bottles wasted each year—delivering cleaner water with greater everyday efficiency.

About ANGEL

Founded in 1987, ANGEL is committed to becoming a global leader in water purification and drinking water solutions through continuous innovation. Over the past three decades, the company has delivered safe, healthy, and thoughtfully designed water solutions to consumers worldwide.

Terry Cai

marketing@angelgroup.com

https://www.angelgroup.com/

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