ARKAY Launches New 200 ml Mocktail Tetra Pack Collection: A Convenient, Alcohol-Free Grab-and-Go Beverage for Modern Consumers

MIAMI, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKAY is proud to announce the launch of its new 200 ml Mocktail Tetra Pack Collection, a convenient, ready-to-drink line created for today’s fast-moving consumers who are looking for great taste, portability, and alcohol-free options.

The new ARKAY 200 ml Mocktail Tetra Pack Collection is designed to offer a practical and modern drinking experience in a compact format. Easy to carry, easy to chill, and easy to enjoy, the 200 ml Tetra Pack is ideal for convenience stores, grab-and-go retail locations, hotels, airlines, catering, events, stadiums, parties, and everyday consumption.

With a suggested retail price of less than $3 per unit, the ARKAY 200 ml Mocktail Tetra Pack offers an affordable premium-style beverage option for consumers while giving retailers an attractive product for high-traffic locations and impulse purchases.

The collection includes popular cocktail-inspired, alcohol-free flavors such as:

Margarita

G&T / Gin & Tonic

Spritz / Aperol Spritz

Dirty Shirley

Mojito

Bee’s Knees

Old Fashioned

Moscow Mule

Each flavor is inspired by classic cocktails and designed to deliver a sophisticated mocktail experience without alcohol. The compact 200 ml serving size makes it perfect for consumers who want a quick, refreshing, and convenient beverage without needing mixers, glassware, or preparation.

The Tetra Pack format also supports modern sustainability expectations. The package is 100% recyclable, lightweight, space-saving, and easier to transport compared to heavier bottle formats. Its efficient design helps reduce handling challenges for distributors, retailers, and foodservice operators, while offering consumers a practical beverage they can enjoy anywhere.

For convenience stores and grab-and-go retailers, ARKAY 200 ml Mocktails offer a strong opportunity to expand alcohol-free beverage selections with a product that is colorful, accessible, portable, and designed for impulse purchases. Whether placed in refrigerated displays, checkout areas, hotel mini-bars, airport shops, or event concessions, the ARKAY 200 ml Tetra Pack is built for visibility, convenience, and fast consumer adoption.

This new launch reflects ARKAY’s continued commitment to innovation in the alcohol-free beverage market. As consumer demand for non-alcoholic alternatives continues to grow, ARKAY is expanding its product range with formats that are practical for retail, attractive to younger and health-conscious consumers, and suitable for a wide variety of occasions.

“ARKAY has always focused on making alcohol-free alternatives more accessible, enjoyable, and easy to consume,” said a company spokesperson. “With the new 200 ml Mocktail Tetra Pack Collection, we are offering a convenient grab-and-go format that is perfect for today’s retail environment and modern lifestyle.”

With this new collection, ARKAY continues to position itself as a leader in alcohol-free beverage innovation, offering consumers a sophisticated alternative to traditional cocktails in a portable, affordable, and sustainable package.

For more information, product availability, or distribution opportunities, please contact:

ARKAY Beverages

Email: contact@arkayzeroproof.com

Website: www.arkayzeroproof.com

About ARKAY

ARKAY is a beverage brand offering alcohol-free alternatives inspired by traditional spirits, cocktails, and mocktails. ARKAY products are designed for consumers who want a sophisticated drinking experience without alcohol, while supporting modern trends in wellness, convenience, and responsible consumption.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01374093-d20a-40ec-8456-295043d21094



