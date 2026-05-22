Threat Intelligence Market: USD 18.85 Billion by 2031 with Strategic Intelligence Segment Accounting for 33.60% Revenue Share – Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent research published by Mordor Intelligence, the threat intelligence market report highlights strong momentum across the global cybersecurity ecosystem as organizations increase investments in proactive threat detection and incident response strategies. The threat intelligence market size in 2026 is estimated at USD 10.38 billion, with market estimates indicating the industry will reach USD 18.85 billion by 2031, growing at a 12.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

According to industry analysis, the growing sophistication of ransomware campaigns, phishing attacks, insider threats, and nation-state cyber operations is accelerating demand across the threat intelligence industry. Enterprises are increasingly deploying real-time monitoring platforms, AI-driven analytics tools, and predictive threat modeling solutions to improve cyber resilience. The report further notes that the TI market is witnessing strong adoption among BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and government sectors as cybersecurity spending continues to increase globally.

Threat Intelligence Market Trends Accelerating Across Enterprise Security

Growing Adoption of Zero Trust Security in APAC

Enterprises across the Asia-Pacific region are increasingly adopting Zero Trust security strategies to strengthen access controls and reduce cyber risks. Threat intelligence solutions are playing a critical role by providing real-time insights that improve security decision-making and support broader cybersecurity transformation initiatives.

Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says "Organizations evaluating the threat intelligence landscape require research grounded in transparent assumptions, consistent market segmentation, and careful validation of industry developments. Mordor Intelligence combines structured primary and secondary research with a clearly defined analytical framework, helping decision-makers assess market opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolving cybersecurity priorities with greater confidence.”

Rising Cyber Risks in Cloud Environments

Advanced AI-powered malware is becoming more difficult to detect as it can rapidly change its behavior and bypass conventional security tools. This is increasing the need for intelligent threat monitoring and behavioral analytics, especially among enterprises securing cloud-native workloads and digital infrastructure.

Explore more insights into the threat intelligence market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/threat-intelligence-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Table of Contents (Partial) - Threat Intelligence Industry

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 AI-Driven Polymorphic Malware Targeting Cloud-Native Workloads in North America

4.2.2 EU-NIS2 Compliance Spend by Critical Infrastructure Operators

4.2.3 Zero-Trust Roll-outs in APAC Large Enterprises

4.2.4 RaaS Cartels Fueling Crypto-Wallet Monitoring Demand

Others

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 STIX/TAXII Interoperability Gaps in Legacy SOCs

4.3.2 Escalating Subscription Costs for Actionable Intel Data

4.3.3 Data-Sovereignty Barriers (China CSL, India DPDP, etc.)

4.3.4 Analyst Fatigue and Alert Overload in Resource-Constrained Teams

4.4 Regulatory Outlook

4.5 Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Assessment of the Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

5. Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.1.1 Threat Intelligence Platforms

5.1.1.2 Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Feeds

5.1.1.3 Threat Hunting/Analytics Tools

5.1.2 Services

5.1.2.1 Managed/Outsourced Services

5.1.2.2 Professional and Consulting

5.1.2.3 Training and Support

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 On-premise

5.2.2 Cloud

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Threat-Intelligence Type

5.3.1 Strategic

5.3.2 Tactical

5.3.3 Operational

5.3.4 Technical

5.4 By Organization Size

5.4.1 Large Enterprises

5.4.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.5 By End-user Industry

5.5.1 BFSI

5.5.2 IT and Telecommunications

5.5.3 Retail and E-commerce

5.5.4 Manufacturing

Others

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Argentina

5.6.2.3 Chile

5.6.2.4 Peru

5.6.2.5 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Spain

5.6.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4.1 China

5.6.4.2 Japan

5.6.4.3 South Korea

5.6.4.4 India

5.6.4.5 Australia

5.6.4.6 New Zealand

5.6.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.5 Middle East

5.6.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.3 Turkey

5.6.5.4 Rest of Middle East

5.6.6 Africa

5.6.6.1 South Africa

5.6.6.2 Rest of Africa

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Strategic Developments

6.2 Vendor Positioning Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 IBM Corporation

6.3.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.3.3 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.3.4 CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

6.3.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

6.3.6 Trend Micro Incorporated

6.3.7 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

6.3.8 Fortinet Inc.

6.3.9 Rapid7 Inc.

Explore more insights on threat intelligence competitive landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/threat-intelligence-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

7. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

Regional Outlook for the Threat Intelligence Market Forecast

North America continues to lead the market due to strong cloud adoption, advanced cybersecurity infrastructure, and active collaboration between public and private organizations. Growing concerns around AI-powered cyber threats are encouraging enterprises to invest more in advanced threat monitoring and intelligence platforms. Europe is also witnessing steady growth as stricter cybersecurity regulations push organizations to strengthen compliance and improve supply chain security visibility.

The Middle East is emerging as a high-growth region with increasing investments in cybersecurity initiatives and real-time threat monitoring across critical sectors. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is experiencing rising demand driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing cyberattacks, and expanding Zero Trust security deployments. In South America, financial institutions are increasingly relying on outsourced threat-hunting services to address cybersecurity talent shortages.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Incident Response Services Market Analysis

The incident response services market size in 2026 is estimated at USD 49.71 billion and is projected to reach USD 116.17 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.52% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the increasing frequency of ransomware attacks, rising enterprise investments in cybersecurity resilience, and growing demand for rapid breach detection and recovery services across critical industries.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., NCC Group plc, Rapid7 Inc., IBM Corporation, and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in the incident response services market:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/incident-response-services-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Unified Threat Management Market Trends

The unified threat management market size is estimated at USD 10.56 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 19.75 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.34% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by rising demand for integrated cybersecurity platforms, increasing adoption of cloud-based security solutions, and the need for simplified network protection across enterprises and SMEs.

Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortified Networks, Sophos, Palo Alto Networks, and Check Point Software are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in the unified threat management market:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/unified-threat-management-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Cyber Deception Market Growth

The cyber deception market size is estimated at USD 2.24 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.01% during the forecast period. Increasing sophistication of cyberattacks, growing adoption of proactive threat detection strategies, and rising investments in advanced security technologies are driving market expansion globally.

SentinelOne Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, and Cisco Systems Inc. are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in the cyber deception market:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cyber-deception-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

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