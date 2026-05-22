HONG KONG, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As crypto markets become increasingly dynamic in 2026, more users are turning to yield-generating products to earn passive income from idle assets. The goal is no longer just holding crypto, it’s making your crypto work harder for you. With demand growing for flexible, high-yield products, platforms offering industry-leading APY are attracting strong attention. Among them, CoinEx Earn stands out with flexible savings products offering up to ~13% APY, designed for users seeking both competitive returns and liquidity.





Industry-Highest AYP: Stablecoins and Major Assets Lead the Shift

In the current market environment, stablecoins remain the primary driver of yield demand. Leading platforms are offering significantly higher APYs compared to traditional finance, with flexible savings products becoming particularly attractive due to their liquidity.

Typical APY ranges in 2026 include:

USDT / USDC: up to ~12 - 13% on flexible savings products

up to ~12 - 13% on flexible savings products BTC: approximately 10%–11%

approximately 10%–11% ETH: approximately 11%–12%



Notably, flexible products are becoming more competitive, in some cases rivaling or exceeding traditional finance products’ yields. This shift highlights a growing emphasis on user accessibility without sacrificing returns.

CoinEx Savings Three Key Advantages Driving User Adoption

CoinEx Savings several features are consistently driving user growth and engagement:

1. Competitive APY

CoinEx Flexible Savings now offers double-digit yields on major assets, making them one of the most accessible entry points for passive income in crypto.

2. Hourly Interest Calculation

Unlike traditional systems that calculate interest daily, CoinEx computes earnings on an hourly basis. This allows for more precise yield accumulation and improves compounding efficiency over time.

3. Proof of Reserves and Asset Transparency

CoinEx has enhanced transparency measures, including full reserve backing and publicly verifiable proof-of-reserves systems, helping rebuild trust and attract more conservative investors.

Explore Flexible Crypto Savings at CoinEx

As passive income strategies become increasingly important, flexible savings products are expected to remain a major growth area within the digital asset industry. Investors are prioritizing solutions that offer a balance between yield generation and platform transparency.

For users looking to take advantage of current yield opportunities and explore flexible savings products, more information is available at CoinEx .

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

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