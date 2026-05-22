Middle East Alternative Lending Databook Report 2026: Market to Reach $31.3 Billion by 2029 from $18.9 Billion in 2025 as Tabby, Tamara, Postpay and Cashew Payments Compete for Leadership

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Alternative Lending Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Type of Lending, End-User Segments, Loan Purpose, Finance Models, Distribution Channels, and Payment Instruments - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The alternative lending market in the Middle East is expected to grow by 14.2% annually, reaching US$21.6 billion by 2026. The alternative lending market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2025, achieving a CAGR of 15.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2026 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the alternative lending market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$18.9 billion to approximately US$31.3 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the alternative lending industry in Middle East, offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and alternative lending markets. It covers more than 100+ KPIs, including loan disbursement value, loan disbursement volume, average loan ticket size, and penetration rate.

Shift competition from growth to compliance-led durability: UAE's CB Law 2025 and Saudi Arabia's updated finance company framework will reward players with controlled underwriting, complaint handling, and partner governance, raising barriers for lightly governed entrants. Expect a two-track landscape: BNPL will remain a distribution fight, while SME cash-flow lending expands through regulated platforms and bank- and asset-backed funding partnerships.



Current State of the Market

Compete for distribution inside regulated commerce rails, not via standalone lending apps. Middle East alternative lending is concentrated in BNPL and installment credit embedded at checkout, plus a growing layer of SME cash-flow finance tied to invoicing and payments. Competitive intensity is highest in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where scale merchants, payment service providers, and marketplaces have become the primary acquisition channels.

Raise the operating bar as regulation tightens. Over the last 12 months, supervisors have increased clarity on who can provide finance and under what control expectations, pushing the market toward licensed models, stronger governance, and greater alignment between banks and finance companies.

Key Trends & Drivers

Key Players and New Entrants

Win the "merchant integration war." Tabby and Tamara remain central to GCC BNPL competition, alongside UAE-rooted players such as Postpay and Cashew Payments (notably in UAE retail and services).

Broaden into funded credit and SME finance. In Saudi Arabia, Lendo represents the scale-up of regulated, investor-funded SME lending structures (debt marketplace/invoice financing).

Maintain a strong Egypt-led BNPL corridor. Egypt-based valU continues to extend partnerships that anchor BNPL use cases in electronics and broader retail ecosystems.

Shift credit distribution into checkout and "merchant tools" across GCC commerce rails.

Alternative lending in the Middle East is being distributed inside payment gateways, marketplaces, and merchant acceptance stacks, most visibly via BNPL at checkout and card-linked installment flows.

Examples include Checkout.com integrating Tabby for UAE and Saudi merchants, and Tamara partnering with Amazon Payment Services to distribute BNPL across commerce flows in the UAE and Saudi commerce flows. Ecommerce and app-led retail in the GCC has made "point of purchase" the lowest-friction moment to underwrite and collect, particularly where merchant platforms already see conversion, returns, and payment behavior.

PSPs and marketplaces are also using credit to reduce cart abandonment and protect merchant growth without forcing consumers into separate lending journeys. Embedded distribution will intensify, but the winners are likely to be players with durable merchant integrations and stronger governance (complaints, underwriting controls, collections discipline), not those with the largest marketing footprint.

Tighten operating models as supervisors pull BNPL and short-term credit into core finance regulation.

Regulators are expanding and clarifying the perimeter for who can provide credit-like products, and increasing expectations on governance, licensing, and conduct, raising the operating bar for alternative lenders. In Saudi Arabia, SAMA issued an updated Implementing Regulation of the Finance Companies Control Law, reshaping requirements across financing activities and amending related licensing rules.

In the UAE, the New CBUAE Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 6 of 2025) broadened licensed financial activities and brought more "technology-enablement" activity into scope, with a defined transition period. Rapid scaling of app-based credit products increases borrower-risk, dispute volumes, and third-party dependency (agents, PSPs, platforms). Supervisors are responding by standardizing licensing and enforcement levers.

Expect consolidation and more "regulated partnerships" (fintechs operating via licensed banks/finance companies), plus increased compliance costs that disadvantage lightly governed entrants.

Expand beyond consumer BNPL into SME cash-flow lending and private-credit style funding structures.

Alternative lending is broadening beyond consumer installment loans into SME and merchant cash-flow products, including POS-linked finance and debt-based crowdfunding structures that resemble private credit distribution for SMEs.

Example: Bank Albilad's POS Financing Program explicitly underwrites against POS cash inflows (merchant turnover visibility). In Saudi Arabia, SAMA continues to license debt-based crowdfunding providers (e.g., it stated 14 licensed companies as of late 2025).

Bank Albilad's POS Financing Program explicitly underwrites against POS cash inflows (merchant turnover visibility). In Saudi Arabia, SAMA continues to license debt-based crowdfunding providers (e.g., it stated 14 licensed companies as of late 2025). Funding structures are also scaling: Lendo disclosed a large warehouse facility led by a global bank to finance receivables/SME credit creation. SME credit gaps persist across the region, while payments digitization improves cash-flow observability (POS, gateway settlement data), enabling non-collateral, behavior-linked underwriting.

Lendo disclosed a large warehouse facility led by a global bank to finance receivables/SME credit creation. SME credit gaps persist across the region, while payments digitization improves cash-flow observability (POS, gateway settlement data), enabling non-collateral, behavior-linked underwriting. SME-focused alternative lending should grow faster than pure consumer BNPL in jurisdictions where regulators are comfortable with licensed, well-controlled origination and clearer investor protections for debt platforms.

Use Open Finance and regulated data-sharing to rebuild underwriting and reduce fraud loss.

Alternative lenders are positioning around permissioned data access to improve underwriting, affordability checks, and fraud controls, especially as regulators formalize Open Finance participation.

In the UAE, legal and regulatory analysis notes the Open Finance framework's push toward standardized, interoperable data exchange and a more structured ecosystem approach. In Saudi Arabia, SAMA's circulars over 2025 emphasize control themes that matter directly for alternative lenders, e.g., income verification due diligence, counter-fraud requirements, and complaint management capabilities.

As credit moves into high-frequency digital channels, fraud attempts and weak affordability checks create supervisory and reputational risk. Data-sharing frameworks and control circulars are being used to harden underwriting and servicing.

Expect a split between lenders that can operationalize Open Finance/verified income signals (better unit economics, fewer losses) and those that remain reliant on thin proxies (higher decline rates, tighter limits, or exit).

A Bundled Offering, Combining the Following 5 Reports, Covering 700+ Tables and 850+ Figures

Middle East Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Israel Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Saudi Arabia Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Turkey Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

United Arab Emirates Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1000 Forecast Period 2026 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $21.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $31.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Middle East

Report Scope



Macroeconomic Overview: Economic Indicators

by Gross Domestic Product (Current Prices)

by Population

Unemployment Rate

Operational Enablers and Infrastructure Readiness

Smartphone Penetration

Internet Connectivity & Broadband Access

Digital Wallet Adoption Rate

Real-Time Payments Infrastructure

E-commerce Penetration

Lending Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Loan Disbursement Value

Loan Disbursement Volume

Average Loan Ticket Size

Lending Market Segmentation by Lending Type

Bank-based / NBFC Lending

Alternative Lending

Lending Market Segmentation by End-User

Retail Lending

SME / MSME Lending

Retail Lending Market Segmentation by Loan Purpose

Housing / Mortgage Loans

Auto Loans

Education Loans

Personal Loans

Other Retail Loan Types (e.g., BNPL, Travel, Green Loans, Payday)

SME / MSME Lending Market Segmentation by Loan Purpose

Working Capital Loans

Expansion Loans

Equipment / Machinery Loans

Invoice Financing / Factoring

Trade Finance (Import / Export)

Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans

Other SME Lending (e.g., Digital Adoption, Franchise Financing)

Lending Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Branch / Physical

Direct Digital Lending

Agent / Broker Channel

Alternative Lending Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Loan Disbursement Value

Loan Disbursement Volume

Average Loan Ticket Size

Alternative Lending Market Segmentation by End-User

Consumer Lending

SME / MSME Lending

Alternative Lending Market Segmentation by Finance Models

P2P Marketplace

Balance Sheet Lending

Invoice Trading

Real Estate Crowdfunding

Other / Hybrid Models

Combined View: Finance Models by End-User Segments

P2P Marketplace - Consumer Lending / SME Lending / Property Lending

Balance Sheet Lending - Consumer Lending / SME Lending / Property Lending

Alternative Lending by Loan Purpose - Consumer Lending

Personal Loans

Payroll Advance

Home Improvement Loans

Education / Student Loans

Point-of-Sale (POS) Credit

Auto Loans

Medical Loans

Other Consumer Lending Types

Alternative Lending by Loan Purpose - SME / MSME Lending

Lines of Credit

Merchant Cash Advance

Invoice Factoring

Revenue-Based Financing

Other SME Loan Types

Alternative Lending Segmentation by Payment Instrument

Credit Transfer

Debit Card

E-Money

Other Instruments

Cross-Segmentation: Finance Models across Payment Instruments

P2P Marketplace across Credit Transfer / Debit Card / E-Money / Other

Balance Sheet Lending by Payment Instrument

Invoice Trading by Payment Instrument

Real Estate Crowdfunding by Payment Instrument

Other Models by Payment Instrument

Alternative Lending - Borrower-Level Insights: Consumer Demographics & Behavior

Borrower Distribution by Age Group

Borrower Distribution by Income Level

Borrower Distribution by Gender

Alternative Lending Credit Risk & Quality Metrics

Delinquency Rate (30 Days / 90 Days), 2024





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5oxgru

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment