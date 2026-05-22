Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

 | Source: Totalkredit A/S Totalkredit A/S

To        Nasdaq Copenhagen
        and the Press
        

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 July 2026.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cita-loanCita-loanCibor-loan
ISIN DK000955272-1DK000955264-8DK000955256-4
Reference rateCita6MCita6MCibor6M
Cover poolH (SDO)H (SDO)H (SDO)
Series32H32H32H
CallableNoNoYes (105)
Interest rate capNoNoYes (5%)
Auction results   
Total allotmentDKK 13,400 mio.DKK 11,300 mio.DKK 650 mio.
Total bids DKK 27,543 mio.DKK 25,903 mio.DKK 2,628 mio.
Interest rate spread+0.44%+0.44%-0.17%
Price100.2100.2100.2
Other information   
Maturity01/07/202901/07/202901/07/2034

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 4455 2272.

Attachment


Attachments

Refinancing of floating rate loans
GlobeNewswire

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