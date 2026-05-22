Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
and the Press
Refinancing of floating rate loans
The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 July 2026.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cita-loan
|Cita-loan
|Cibor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000955272-1
|DK000955264-8
|DK000955256-4
|Reference rate
|Cita6M
|Cita6M
|Cibor6M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|32H
|32H
|Callable
|No
|No
|Yes (105)
|Interest rate cap
|No
|No
|Yes (5%)
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 13,400 mio.
|DKK 11,300 mio.
|DKK 650 mio.
|Total bids
|DKK 27,543 mio.
|DKK 25,903 mio.
|DKK 2,628 mio.
|Interest rate spread
|+0.44%
|+0.44%
|-0.17%
|Price
|100.2
|100.2
|100.2
|Other information
|Maturity
|01/07/2029
|01/07/2029
|01/07/2034
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 4455 2272.
Attachment