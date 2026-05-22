To music by Hélène Mercier and Daniel Lozakovich, Yacht Club de Monaco unveils its new Hemingway Cigar Lounge

MONACO, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yacht Club de Monaco unveiled its new Hemingway Cigar Lounge, a completely redesigned area in the heart of the Club for its members and their guests. The intimate setting combines all the elegance, discretion and culture, for which YCM is renowned, in a timeless fashion where artisanal craftsmanship takes centre stage.

Following an ambitious renovation initiated by Bernard d'Alessandri and supported by YCM member Christophe Degoumois, and Jahid Fazal-Karim, owner and Chairman of Jetcraft, the Hemingway Cigar Lounge has a new identity inspired by the maritime world and Yacht Club de Monaco’s Art de Vivre la Mer philosophy.

“The project is the work of Andrea Zanetti, a young interior designer and graduate of the Chelsea College of Arts, University of the Arts London, from the Monegasque Mov’In Studio. Her vision combines contemporary lines, unique pieces and top quality materials in an atmosphere that is both welcoming and refined,” says Christophe Degoumois.

“I envisioned this Cigar Lounge as a port of call, a minimalist space inspired by the timeless elegance of vintage yachts and the marine world. The idea was to create a luminous airy atmosphere, where each space tells a story as well as offering an experience. The way the colours and materials are employed was at the very heart of the project, with a warm palette inspired by the cigar world balanced by lighter tones evoking light and the sea. Particular attention was paid to the use of natural and sustainable materials, as well as artisanal expertise to create a subtle dialogue between tradition, innovation and modernity,” explains Andrea Zanetti.

Virtuosity a hallmark of the inauguration

The inauguration was held on Wednesday 20 May 2026 under the Presidency of HSH Prince Albert II, featuring world-renowned violinist Daniel Lozakovich playing a Stradivarius, alongside concert pianist Hélène Mercier. The intimate, elegant ambiance provided the perfect setting for the two artists whose musical interlude showcased the exquisite precision of the violin and the piano’s range, reflecting the artistic universe of their album Lost to the World, released on 6 March 2026.

A setting crafted by artisanal skills

Designed to provide an exclusive haven for discerning aficionados, the Hemingway Cigar Lounge opens onto a terrace with views over the YCM Marina and the Rocher. It offers 87 private lockers and a selection of cigars from the finest brands representing a range of carefully selected varieties.

“This area was conceived first and foremost as a place for transmission, one where the precision of the lines and quality of the materials are as important as their function. They are an integral part of Yacht Club de Monaco’s vision to promote dialogue between tradition, excellence and innovation at the service of a maritime “art de vivre la mer” lifestyle anchored in its time. The collaboration with Andrea Zanetti was a natural decision, as alongside her father, José, she champions a design approach where heritage, expertise and a contemporary perspective are in harmony,” says Bernard d’Alessandri, General Secretary of the Yacht Club de Monaco.

The evening highlighted an emerging generation of artists, like Daniel Lozakovich, and designers like Andrea Zanetti, who put materials, actions and transmission at the heart of their work.

The Hemingway Cigar Lounge is already one of the Principality’s most exclusive addresses. More than a lounge, it is a meeting place for people with a passion, in the true spirit of the Yacht Club de Monaco.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/751d9d59-5271-4719-a9ee-0976ac87e49d