Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: ICG PLC ICG PLC

ICG plc (the “Company”)

22 May 2026

Notification of Transactions by Directors

Grant of Share Awards

The Company announces that on 21 May 2026, PLC Equity Awards under the Omnibus Plan 2020 were granted to the Directors named below over the following number of ordinary shares in the Company.

Vesting Period: Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2029, 2030 and 2031 respectively.

Total Number of Shares over which PLC Equity Awards granted:

Benoît Durteste:      249,287
David Bicarregui:             90,886
Antje Hensel-Roth:65,528


The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBenoît Durteste
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)NameICG PLC
b)LEI549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence





GB00BYT1DJ19
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of PLC Equity Awards under the Omnibus Plan 2020
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil249,287
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume



- Price

249,287

Nil
e)Date of the transaction2026-05-21
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameDavid Bicarregui
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)NameICG plc
b)LEI549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence





GB00BYT1DJ19
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of PLC Equity Awards under the Omnibus Plan 2020
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil90,886
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume



- Price

90,886

Nil
e)Date of the transaction2026-05-21
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAntje Hensel-Roth
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief People and External Affairs Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)NameICG plc
b)LEI549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence





GB00BYT1DJ19
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of PLC Equity Awards under the Omnibus Plan 2020
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil65,528
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume



- Price

65,528

Nil
e)Date of the transaction2026-05-21
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

Contacts

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


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