ICG plc (the “Company”)

22 May 2026

Notification of Transactions by Directors

Grant of Share Awards

The Company announces that on 21 May 2026, PLC Equity Awards under the Omnibus Plan 2020 were granted to the Directors named below over the following number of ordinary shares in the Company.

Vesting Period: Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2029, 2030 and 2031 respectively.

Total Number of Shares over which PLC Equity Awards granted:

Benoît Durteste: 249,287 David Bicarregui: 90,886 Antje Hensel-Roth: 65,528





The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Benoît Durteste 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ICG PLC b) LEI 549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence











GB00BYT1DJ19 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of PLC Equity Awards under the Omnibus Plan 2020 c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 249,287 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume







- Price



249,287



Nil e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-21 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name David Bicarregui 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ICG plc b) LEI 549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence











GB00BYT1DJ19 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of PLC Equity Awards under the Omnibus Plan 2020 c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 90,886 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume







- Price



90,886



Nil e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-21 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Antje Hensel-Roth 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief People and External Affairs Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ICG plc b) LEI 549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence











GB00BYT1DJ19 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of PLC Equity Awards under the Omnibus Plan 2020 c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 65,528 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume







- Price



65,528



Nil e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-21 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

Contacts

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344