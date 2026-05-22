ICG plc (the “Company”)
22 May 2026
Notification of Transactions by Directors
Grant of Share Awards
The Company announces that on 21 May 2026, PLC Equity Awards under the Omnibus Plan 2020 were granted to the Directors named below over the following number of ordinary shares in the Company.
Vesting Period: Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2029, 2030 and 2031 respectively.
Total Number of Shares over which PLC Equity Awards granted:
|Benoît Durteste:
|249,287
|David Bicarregui:
|90,886
|Antje Hensel-Roth:
|65,528
The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Benoît Durteste
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
|a)
|Name
|ICG PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence
GB00BYT1DJ19
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of PLC Equity Awards under the Omnibus Plan 2020
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|249,287
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
249,287
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-05-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|David Bicarregui
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
|a)
|Name
|ICG plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence
GB00BYT1DJ19
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of PLC Equity Awards under the Omnibus Plan 2020
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|90,886
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
90,886
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-05-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Antje Hensel-Roth
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief People and External Affairs Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
|a)
|Name
|ICG plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence
GB00BYT1DJ19
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of PLC Equity Awards under the Omnibus Plan 2020
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|65,528
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
65,528
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-05-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
Contacts
Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344