MEXC SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad Subscriptions Surpass $56 million, with the Offering Oversubscribed by Up to 15.5x





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, announced the successful completion of its SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad subscription event. The event attracted more than 38,000 participants, with total subscriptions surpassing $56 million and the most competitive pool reaching an oversubscription rate of 15.5x.

The strong demand for SPACEX(PRE) was driven by more than just market hype. During the Launchpad subscription period, SpaceX submitted its S-1 registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), advancing its Nasdaq listing process. Market expectations now place the company's valuation at potentially close to $2 trillion. The filing also revealed that SpaceX held 18,712 BTC as of the end of Q1 2026, with a fair value of approximately $1.29 billion.

The convergence of one of the world's most closely watched technology companies and the growing BTC treasury narrative significantly boosted crypto market interest and trading demand surrounding SPACEX(PRE). During this key market window, MEXC's SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad provided users with early access to one of the most talked-about global assets.

The Launchpad featured three subscription pools. The All Users USDT Pool exceeded $31 million in subscriptions with an oversubscription rate of 15.5x, while the New Users USDT Pool surpassed $10 million, reaching 5.1x oversubscription. Meanwhile, the All Users USD1 Pool recorded more than $14 million in subscriptions and was oversubscribed by 14.8x. Across all three pools, total oversubscription reached 11.2x.

SPACEX(PRE) Spot and Futures trading are now live on MEXC, both with 0-fee trading support. In the secondary market, SPACEX(PRE) spot price briefly surged above $830, representing a gain of more than 27% from the $650 subscription price, highlighting continued market interest and trading demand for the asset. Following the completion of the SPACEX(PRE) subscription event, MEXC will simultaneously launch the beta version of its US stock product line, alongside additional SpaceX-themed incentive events. Users who open a US stock account will have the opportunity to share a total of $1 million worth of SpaceX stock rewards.

Starting with SPACEX(PRE), MEXC will continue expanding its Pre-IPO offerings and broader US equity asset categories, further building a product ecosystem that spans opportunity discovery, trading access, and participation in global markets. The goal is to help users access global investment opportunities with lower barriers, all within a familiar crypto trading environment.

Risk Disclaimer

SPACEX(PRE) asset certificates are Mirror MEXC Credits designed to reflect the market value of SpaceX before and after its potential IPO. Through market hedging exposure, MEXC provides users with potential exit options or long-term holding mechanisms aligned with the target company's reasonable market valuation. SPACEX(PRE) asset certificates do not represent any equity ownership in SpaceX, Inc., nor do they grant holders any shareholder rights, voting rights, or corporate decision-making authority. The value of SPACEX(PRE) asset certificates may fluctuate due to market volatility, platform liquidity, and other factors, and participants may incur partial or total loss of principal. This product is not available to residents of restricted jurisdictions. Before participating, users should carefully review the full product terms and risk disclosures published by MEXC and make investment decisions based on their own risk tolerance and financial circumstances.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee6d579c-af19-425a-af75-34e8774ca520