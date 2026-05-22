South Africa Social Commerce Market Report 2026: Shoprite, Checkers Sixty60, Pick n Pay, Woolies Dash and Takealot Strengthen Market Positions Through Delivery Expansion, Convenience and Integration

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The social commerce market in South Africa is expected to grow by 14.1% on annual basis to reach US$10.51 billion in 2026. The social commerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2022-2025, achieving a CAGR of 13.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2026-2031. By the end of 2031, the social commerce sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 9.21 billion to approximately USD 18.27 billion.

Over the next 2-4 years, competition should intensify around fulfillment reach, loyalty integration, and creator-led discovery. Shoprite's push into Shoprite stores points to a broader fight for lower-income and mainstream households. Pick'n Pay's integrated app strategy suggests a stronger focus on retaining customers within one ecosystem. Takealot's repositioning of Mr. D shows that convenience delivery is moving closer to general merchandise and everyday commerce. The likely outcome is a market where discovery remains social, but scale increasingly depends on logistics, loyalty, and operational control.



Current State of the Market

South Africa's social commerce market is competitive, but a single platform-led checkout model is not shaping it. The market is developing through retailer-owned on-demand apps, marketplace-linked fulfilment, and chat-based selling. Recent reporting shows that on-demand grocery has become one of the clearest engines of digital retail competition in South Africa, led by Shoprite, Pick n Pay, and Woolworths, while research on small and micro-retailers shows that WhatsApp Business remains an important sales and service channel for smaller merchants.

Key Players and New Entrants

The main competitive set includes Shoprite, Checkers Sixty60, and Pick n Pay asap! and PnP groceries on Mr D, Woolworths through Woolies Dash, and Takealot through both its marketplace and the expanding Mr D convenience model. TikTok and WhatsApp also matter because they influence product discovery, creator activity, and customer conversations, even when the purchase is completed elsewhere.

There have been few pure new entrants in the last 12 months; instead, the more important shift has been incumbents extending into adjacent use cases and customer segments.

Shape social commerce around South Africa's practical buying journey

In South Africa, a significant part of social commerce happens through conversation rather than through a formal storefront. A 2025 University of Johannesburg study on South African small and micro-retailers found that WhatsApp Business is being used for product information, promotions, personalised interactions, customer support, and repeat engagement, often alongside other social platforms rather than in isolation.

This fits the country's retail structure. Many sellers operate with limited digital budgets and need a channel that is accessible, low-friction, and workable without a full e-commerce build. The same study shows that retailers succeed when using WhatsApp with clear objectives, regular communication, and integration with complementary platforms.

Chat-led commerce should grow in South Africa, especially for categories where buyers want reassurance, quick answers to questions, or an easy reorder path. It is unlikely to replace full e-commerce across every category, but it should become a standard front-end layer for lead capture, services, and repeat purchases. This is an inference from the study's emphasis on accessibility, personalisation, and multichannel integration.

Professionalise creator-led discovery instead of relying on one-off influencer posts

South Africa's creator economy is being organised more formally, which matters for social commerce because discovery increasingly depends on creators who can explain, demonstrate, and normalise products over time. TikTok used Johannesburg to announce its expanded #LevelUpAfrica programme, with training in content strategy, brand partnerships, monetisation, and creator search insights; it later held Creator Education Days in South Africa and partnered with Communique IRL to strengthen the local creator economy.

Platforms now need a more dependable supply of commercial content than occasional sponsored posts can provide. In South Africa, that matters because local context, language, community cues, and credibility affect whether content feels persuasive enough to move a shopper from interest to action. TikTok's recent South Africa-facing programmes are built around exactly those commercial capabilities: creator development, business opportunities, and monetisation.

More South African brands should move from campaign-based influencer activity to ongoing creator programmes with clearer commercial roles. That should make social commerce more repeatable: content will be produced more consistently, creators will be easier to brief against commercial objectives, and discovery will sit closer to purchase intent than it does today.

Route social interest into retailer-owned apps, loyalty systems, and rapid delivery

The major South African retailers are tightening the gap between discovery and fulfilment through their own digital stacks. Pick'n Pay launched an app that combines asap!, Smart Shopper, and services in one platform; Shoprite expanded Sixty60 into selected Shoprite supermarkets and also launched a browser-based Checkers e-commerce site tied to Xtra Savings; Woolworths extended on-demand fulfilment through Woolies After Dark on Uber Eats while continuing to scale Woolies Dash.

South African retailers are responding to a market where convenience, loyalty, and fulfilment reliability matter as much as discovery. The commercial logic is to keep the customer inside a retailer-controlled journey for search, reward, payment, and delivery, rather than handing the conversion moment to a third party. That is why app integration, browser access, rewards enrolment, and delivery expansion are being developed together.

In South Africa, social commerce is likely to become more retailer-app-led than pure platform-checkout-led. Social platforms should remain important for discovery and influence, but conversion will increasingly flow into retailer-owned environments where stock, loyalty, payment, and delivery can be managed more tightly.

Use the store as a completion point in a digital journey

South African retailers are treating stores as connected nodes in the digital journey rather than as a separate channel. Takealot and Pick n Pay expanded in-store pickup points so customers can collect online orders while doing their grocery shopping, while Checkers began piloting its Xpress Trolley, which links in-store scan-and-pay, personalised promotions, Xtra Savings, and the customer's saved Sixty60 payment profile.

This reflects a practical local need: not every digitally initiated purchase in South Africa should end with a home delivery. Collection convenience, store proximity, time management, and transaction control all matter. Retailers are therefore redesigning stores to handle pickup, digitally assisted checkout, and personalised offers as part of one connected journey.

not every digitally initiated purchase in South Africa should end with a home delivery. Collection convenience, store proximity, time management, and transaction control all matter. Retailers are therefore redesigning stores to handle pickup, digitally assisted checkout, and personalised offers as part of one connected journey. Hybrid fulfilment should become more common in South African social commerce. More purchases will begin with content, chat, or app discovery, then continue through collection, assisted in-store checkout, or digitally personalised store journeys. This should intensify as retailers connect loyalty, payment, and fulfilment identities across app, web, and store.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $18.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered South Africa



Report Scope

South Africa Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2022-2031

South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2022-2031

South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2022-2031

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2022-2031

B2B

B2C

C2C

South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2022-2031

Mobile

Desktop

South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2022-2031

Domestic

Cross Border

South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2022-2031

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2022-2031

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2025

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

South Africa Social Commerce Market Share by Key Players, 2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/um97sh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment