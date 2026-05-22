Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Intelligence Databook 2026: A $28+ Billion Market by 2031 - Salla and Zid Lead Merchant Operations Ecosystems, Tamara, Tabby and Trendyol Expand Competitive Pressure

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The social commerce market in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 13.4% on annual basis to reach US$16.17 billion in 2026. The social commerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2022-2025, achieving a CAGR of 16.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2026-2031. By the end of 2031, the social commerce sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 14.27 billion to approximately USD 28.05 billion.

Over the next 2-4 years, Saudi social commerce should become more concentrated around firms that can connect merchant onboarding, advertising, marketplace access, payments, and compliance into a single workflow. Local enablement platforms are well-positioned because Saudi regulations are driving operational discipline into the market.



Current State of the Market

In Saudi Arabia, competitive intensity in social commerce now extends beyond content platforms. It includes shopper-discovery channels, merchant operating systems, and checkout enablers. The Ministry of Commerce's 2025 evaluation of major e-commerce stores shows that the market is becoming more formal, with competition increasingly shaped by compliance, returns policies, complaint handling, data protection, and store credibility rather than traffic alone.

Snapchat remains a relevant shopping-discovery environment in Saudi Arabia, which matters because social commerce competition is not limited to pure in-app checkout; it also includes platforms that influence product selection and purchase timing.

Key Players and New Entrants

Salla and Zid are central players because they sit closest to Saudi merchants' day-to-day operations. Their recent moves show that competition is shifting toward bundled merchant services rather than standalone storefront creation.

Tamara and Tabby are also important competitive actors because SAMA licensed Tamara Finance in March 2025 and Tabby Finance in October 2025 for BNPL activity, strengthening the role of regulated payment-led commerce in Saudi Arabia.

Trendyol is a notable new entrant into the Saudi merchant ecosystem through its May 2025 partnership with Zid, which gives Saudi SMEs access to a broader marketplace without requiring a separate operating stack.

Key trends and drivers



Turn Social Video Into a Product-research Layer.

In Saudi Arabia, social commerce is moving beyond product discovery through posts and influencer mentions. Video platforms are increasingly part of the evaluation stage, where users compare products, watch demonstrations, and decide whether a brand is credible before they buy. Google's MENA updates position YouTube in Saudi Arabia as a platform used for researching and vetting brands and products, while Snapchat case studies in the Kingdom show Saudi retailers such as Nice One and Reefi using product-led and seasonal formats to connect content more directly with shopping intent.

This is being driven by a Saudi retail environment where beauty, fashion, gifting, fragrance, and lifestyle categories benefit from visual proof, creator explanation, and short-form demonstrations. Platforms are also building more structured creator-brand tools for the region, making social commerce less dependent on one-off influencer activity and more on repeatable content and product matching.

Saudi social commerce should become more search-led and content-led at the same time. More brands will treat creator content, product explainers, and short videos as part of the sales process rather than solely for audience building. This should intensify, especially in categories where consumers want reassurance before checkout.

Move Merchants from Informal Social Selling to Managed Commerce Operations

Social commerce in Saudi Arabia is becoming more operationalized. Instead of treating social platforms as separate traffic sources, local commerce enablers are trying to connect advertising, store management, payments, and fulfillment into a single merchant workflow. A clear example is Salla's acquisition of Sweply and the launch of Salla Ads, which brings ad management into the store environment rather than leaving it outside the commerce stack. Monsha'at's recent SME monitor also frames Saudi e-commerce growth around digital payments, fintech expansion, and logistics development, which supports this shift from informal selling to managed execution.

The driver is not only platform competition; it is merchant readiness. Saudi SMEs and entrepreneurs increasingly need a single operating layer that handles storefronts, customer acquisition, checkout, and delivery without relying on fragmented tools. That matters in Saudi Arabia because many sellers entering digital commerce are not building from scratch for a single channel; they are trying to scale across social, marketplaces, and direct channels simultaneously.

More Saudi sellers will run social commerce through local commerce infrastructure rather than through standalone campaign execution. This should make social selling more structured, raise the role of SaaS commerce platforms in merchant decision-making, and reduce the gap between promotion and fulfillment.

Embed Regulated Flexible Payments Into the Conversion Moment

In Saudi Arabia, social commerce is being shaped by the maturing payments environment as much as by content formats. SAMA launched a new e-commerce payment interface in 2025 to strengthen the national payment infrastructure. In the same year, SAMA licensed Tamara Finance for consumer finance and buy now, pay later activities, and later licensed Tabby Finance for BNPL. Tamara also expanded through a partnership with Amazon Payment Services to make its installment option easier for merchants to add across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Together, these moves show that flexible checkout is becoming part of the social commerce proposition, not just an add-on after the sale.

The main driver is checkout friction. Social commerce works best when the path from content to payment is short and familiar. In Saudi Arabia, regulators are strengthening payment rails while licensed BNPL providers are becoming more deeply integrated into merchant ecosystems. That gives merchants a more formal way to convert high-intent users who arrive from social content but still want payment flexibility.

Social commerce should become more effective in categories where average order values or purchase hesitation are higher, because merchants will be able to combine content, trust, and regulated payment flexibility in one journey. This is likely to intensify as merchants prioritize checkout options that reduce abandonment without moving outside the regulated payments framework.

Bring Trust and Compliance Into the Front End of the Purchase Journey

Trust is becoming increasingly visible in how social commerce operates in Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Commerce's 2025 e-commerce store evaluation put attention on verified documentation, return and refund policies, shipping terms, complaint handling, privacy requirements, and secure site practices. The Ministry also warned shoppers against dealing with unknown online accounts and took action against misleading e-commerce advertising. At the same time, Snapchat's Saudi work on attention and immersive ad formats points to a market where brands are trying to reduce uncertainty through richer formats rather than relying only on static product claims.

Saudi social commerce is expanding in categories where legitimacy matters. Consumers want visible signals that a seller is real, policies are clear, and post-sale issues can be resolved. Regulators are reinforcing that expectation, which means trust is no longer only a brand issue; it is becoming part of channel execution.

The market is likely to favor sellers that bring compliance, clear policies, and secure checkout closer to the discovery stage. In practice, stronger Saudi merchants will make verification, returns, delivery terms, and customer contact points more visible inside the social-to-commerce journey, while weaker informal sellers may find it harder to scale.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $28.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Report Scope



Saudi Arabia Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2022-2031

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2022-2031

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2022-2031

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2022-2031

B2B

B2C

C2C

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2022-2031

Mobile

Desktop

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2022-2031

Domestic

Cross Border

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2022-2031

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2022-2031

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2025

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Market Share by Key Players, 2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7lloo

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