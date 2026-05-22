Medical Plastics Market Expected to Reach USD 110.56 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Plastics Market was valued at USD 51.35 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 110.56 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.01% over the forecast period.

The market for medical devices plastics is expected to witness constant growth up until 2035 owing to the increase in the need for plastic materials which are cost-effective, easily sterilizable, and more robust and lightweight. The demand for plastic medical devices has grown due to increased design flexibility, better chemical resistance, and mass production capability.

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The U.S. Medical Plastics Market valued at USD 13.86 billion in 2025 and will grow to reach USD 28.95 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.64% from 2026 to 2035.

The U.S. is expected to remain the dominant country in the North American medical plastic market during the forecast period owing to the highly sophisticated healthcare industry in the country along with its sophisticated devices production environment coupled with high demands of single use and minimally invasive medical products.

Rising Demand for Single-use Medical Devices to Augment Market Growth Globally

The increase in the application of disposable medical devices in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory centers is one of the key drivers responsible for the growth in the medical plastics market. Medical plastics are commonly used in the manufacturing of syringes, catheters, IV kits, surgical tools, test strips for diagnostic purposes, and medication administration devices owing to their light weight, cost effectiveness, sterilizability, and ease of designing. Increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries along with the prevalence of infections has led to an increase in the demand for single-use medical devices made out of plastics. According to WHO, the problem of infection due to health care remains a major problem worldwide, and hence the need for disposable and durable medical devices.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Polyethylene (PE) accounted for the largest market share (24.5%) in 2025 due to its wide application in disposable medical devices, tubes, packaging films, and fluid handling equipment. The Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) is projected to grow at the fastest pace in the forecast period due to its high dimensional stability, superior heat-resistance properties, and superior electrical behavior.

By Technology

Injection Molding accounted for the largest market share (46.8%) in 2025 due to the growing production of diagnostic tools, surgical devices, catheters, connectors, and monitoring devices. The fastest-growing technology segment will also be seen in injection molding during the assessment period as healthcare providers are more focused on large-scale production, design flexibility, and automation.

By Application

Medical Components accounted for the largest market share (21.4%) in 2025 due to the growing production of diagnostic tools, surgical devices, catheters, connectors, and monitoring devices globally. The fastest growth in BioPharm Devices is anticipated during the forecast period due to increasing biopharmaceutical production processes globally.

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Regional Analysis:

North America is projected to have a dominant position in the medical plastics market by 2025 due to the high level of sophistication of the healthcare system, higher expenditure on health care, and adoption of high-tech medical devices in the USA and Canada.

Asia-Pacific will have the maximum growth rate in the market during the forecast period due to the development of healthcare infrastructure, increased healthcare spending, and greater utilization of advanced diagnostic procedures and treatment methods in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Key Players:

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

DuPont

SABIC

Celanese Corporation

Covestro AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay S.A.

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

RAUMEDIC AG

Röchling Group

Saint-Gobain

Avient Corporation

Trelleborg Group

Nolato AB

Freudenberg Medical

Viant

Spectrum Plastics Group

Orthoplastics

Recent Developments:

2026: SABIC launched a new series of renewable medical-grade polymers for pharmaceutical packaging, drug delivery systems, and diagnostic uses, contributing to sustainable healthcare programs and lowering carbon footprints generated by traditional fossil-derived medical plastics.

2025: BASF increased its capacity to produce medical-grade polymers for high-end healthcare purposes such as minimally invasive surgical instruments, wearable medical equipment, and sterilizable diagnostic products due to growing worldwide demand for medical plastics.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Product Performance & Material Utilization Metrics – helps you understand demand distribution across medical components, packaging, disposables, implants, and drug delivery devices along with improvements in durability, sterilization compatibility, and lightweight performance.

– helps you understand demand distribution across medical components, packaging, disposables, implants, and drug delivery devices along with improvements in durability, sterilization compatibility, and lightweight performance. Polymer Type Efficiency & Manufacturing Metrics. – helps you evaluate the usage share of PE, PP, PC, PVC, silicone, and engineering plastics along with advancements in biocompatibility, chemical resistance, thermal stability, and manufacturing efficiency.

– helps you evaluate the usage share of PE, PP, PC, PVC, silicone, and engineering plastics along with advancements in biocompatibility, chemical resistance, thermal stability, and manufacturing efficiency. Application Performance & Healthcare Adoption Metrics. – helps you identify demand trends across medical devices, diagnostic equipment, surgical instruments, pharmaceutical packaging, and prosthetics while assessing improvements in patient safety and treatment precision.

– helps you identify demand trends across medical devices, diagnostic equipment, surgical instruments, pharmaceutical packaging, and prosthetics while assessing improvements in patient safety and treatment precision. End-User Consumption & Operational Efficiency Metrics. – helps you analyze medical plastics consumption across hospitals, clinics, laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and home healthcare providers along with workflow efficiency and disposable device utilization trends.

– helps you analyze medical plastics consumption across hospitals, clinics, laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and home healthcare providers along with workflow efficiency and disposable device utilization trends. Sustainability & Advanced Manufacturing Metrics – helps you uncover adoption trends for recyclable and bio-based medical plastics, sustainable manufacturing practices, polymer recycling initiatives, and carbon footprint reduction strategies.

– helps you uncover adoption trends for recyclable and bio-based medical plastics, sustainable manufacturing practices, polymer recycling initiatives, and carbon footprint reduction strategies. Healthcare Safety & Infection Reduction Analysis – helps you assess reductions in contamination risks, healthcare-associated infections, operational inefficiencies, and procedure complications supported by advanced medical plastic innovations.

Read Other Related Reports:

Biodegradable Medical Plastics Market

Medical Injection Molding Machine Market

Biopharma Plastic Market

Engineered Plastics Market

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