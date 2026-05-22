FTAI Aviation Prices Inaugural Asset-Backed Securitization

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI; the “Company” or “FTAI”) today announced the successful pricing of its Strategic Capital vehicle’s inaugural asset-backed securitization, FTAI MRE 2026-1. The offering consists of $612 million of notes backed by a portfolio of 48 A320ceo and 737NG aircraft on-lease to 23 airlines globally. FTAI MRE 2026-1 will issue two classes of investment grade notes, with the Series A notes expected to be rated Asf / A(sf) by Fitch and KBRA, respectively, and the Series B notes expected to be rated BBB+sf by Fitch. The transaction is expected to close on June 4, 2026.

The aircraft backing the ABS are owned by FTAI’s first Strategic Capital vehicle, which completed its fundraising in October 2025 with $2.0 billion of equity commitments and currently owns 292 aircraft. The transaction generated strong investor demand, reflecting FTAI’s longstanding leadership in the narrowbody aircraft market, with both classes of notes significantly oversubscribed.

“This inaugural securitization is an important milestone for FTAI and our Strategic Capital vehicles as we diversify our financing sources and deepen our presence in the capital markets,” said Kallie Steffes, Head of Strategic Capital at FTAI. “We believe the strong investor interest in the offering is an affirmation of our differentiated approach to investing in narrowbody aircraft, which combines FTAI’s leading engine maintenance capabilities with aircraft ownership. We are grateful to the ATLAS SP Partners and Deutsche Bank teams for their partnership since the launch of our initial warehouse through this ABS issuance.”

ATLAS SP Partners and Deutsche Bank served as joint structuring agents and joint lead bookrunners on the transaction. BNP Paribas, Citigroup and PNC Capital Markets served as joint bookrunners and Standard Chartered Bank and KeyBanc Capital Markets served as co-managers.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as issuer’s counsel, Milbank LLP served as initial purchaser’s counsel and McGuireWoods LLP served as servicer’s counsel. Alton Aviation Consultancy will serve as maintenance support provider, and Collateral Verifications, AISI and mba Aviation will serve as appraisers. Pivotal Corporate AMS Limited will serve as managing agent and UMB Bank will serve as security trustee.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, expected timing for closing the ABS transaction, if at all, and the ability to successfully complete acquisitions for which we have letters of intent or “LOIs” which are reflected in the 292 owned aircraft. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

About FTAI



FTAI combines advanced turbine technology and asset ownership to power the world’s most essential markets. Additional information is available at https://www.ftaiaviation.com.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

FTAI Aviation Ltd.

(646) 734-9414

aandreini@ftaiaviation.com

Media:

Tim Lynch / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449