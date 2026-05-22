Mission Success: Rocket Lab Completes 9th Electron Launch for Synspective

MAHIA, New Zealand, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced the successful deployment of the latest satellite for Synspective, marking the ninth dedicated mission Rocket Lab has completed for the Japan-based Earth observation constellation. This launch further strengthens one of the most consistent commercial launch partnerships in the small satellite sector and highlights Electron's industry-leading dedicated launch service.

The “Viva La StriX” mission launched on Electron from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 9:33 p.m. NZST on May 22, 2026 to a 572km low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab’s deployment of the ninth StriX satellite expands Synspective’s synthetic aperture radar (SAR) constellation delivering high-resolution Earth observation data globally. As part of its dedicated launch service, Rocket Lab also supplied Synspective with a custom Electron rocket fairing for the launch that was tailored to the StriX satellite’s dimensions. The customisation is a unique feature of Rocket Lab and Synspective’s partnership that helps to ensure Electron’s ongoing 100% mission success rate for StriX satellite deployments.

Today’s mission brings Rocket Lab’s total launch count to 88 and reinforces Electron as the premier small launch provider globally. With another 18 launches for Synspective booked on Electron, Rocket Lab remains the company’s sole launch provider and trusted partner in enabling rapid, repeatable access to space.

Launch images and video: F88 | Viva La StriX | Flickr

Launch webcast: Rocket Lab - 'Viva La StriX' Launch - YouTube

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rocketlabcorp.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.