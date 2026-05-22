Amsterdam, 22 May 2026

Update on CEO selection process

With Dolf van den Brink, HEINEKEN’s CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, set to conclude his tenure on May 31, Peter Wennink, Chairman of the HEINEKEN Supervisory Board, commented on behalf of all colleagues: “I would like to thank Dolf for his 28 years of service to the Company, including the last six years as CEO. His contribution has been significant, and the Supervisory Board acknowledges with appreciation his strategic leadership and dedication.”

Peter Wennink continued: “The selection process for Dolf’s successor is progressing well and is expected to be completed in the near term; up until then, any external commentary remains speculative. The Company’s EverGreen 2030 strategy is clear, and execution is accelerating in line with what was communicated at Full Year and Q1. The Supervisory Board is confident in the Executive Team’s ability to ensure continuity and maintain momentum through any eventual transition period.”

The company announced that until the appointment of Dolf’s successor, the existing Executive Board structure remains in place, with the Chief Financial Officer, Harold van den Broek, continuing as the sole member of the Executive Board. Accordingly, no interim CEO appointment is being considered. The Supervisory Board remains closely engaged and available to the Executive Team and the business, ensuring ongoing support and oversight.

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Enquiries

Media Investors Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien Director of Global Communication Global Director of Investor Relations Marlous den Bieman Lennart Scholtus Head of Media, Issues and Crises Investor Relations Manager E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com E-mail: investors@heineken.com Tel: +31-20-5239-355 Tel: +31-20-5239590

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. We are the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, we have a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 87,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants, and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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