Greece Golden Visa Sees Growing Demand from Single Child Families, Get Golden Visa Reports

LONDON, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Get Golden Visa’s internal data, one in five real estate investments under Greece Golden Visa program is made by families planning for their children’s future education. Once, investors mainly preferred this flexible route for its Schengen mobility and capital appreciation potential; now the landscape indicates that Greece Golden Visa program has become a tool for broader lifestyle and education planning.

Greece Golden Visa’s family friendly structure also contributes to this growing demand. Families are increasingly positioning their child as the primary applicant while including themselves as dependent parents, regardless of their age, in the same application. Supporting that, Get Golden Visa reports that this flexibility has driven a 35% increase in applications from single child families structured around long term planning for their child’s future.

International Schools Boost Lifestyle Driven Demand for Greece's Golden Visa

Get Golden Visa’s local team in Athens highlights that international schools are playing a growing role in the increasing demand from families for Golden Visa applications. Proving that, several international schools are already nearing capacity for the September 2026 intake.

2024 reforms enabled international universities to establish a formal presence in Greece through partnership structures, while English teaching programs became increasingly widespread.

Idil Hamzadi, Greece Director at Get Golden Visa , states that leading institutions such as Sorbonne University and the University of Essex are reportedly positioning themselves in Greece as part of this evolving landscape. She highlights:

“Looking at the broader picture, while many European countries are moving towards more restrictive international student policies, Greece appears to be developing a more open and integrated education model. This gives it the potential to evolve from a short term alternative into a long term education destination for expat families.”

Families Drive Surge in Greece Golden Visa Interest

Get Golden Visa has advised investors from 47 nationalities, providing support across 16 citizenship and residency by investment programs worldwide. Reflecting its global investor base, the firm has seen a rise in inquiries for the Greece Golden Visa from families not only in Turkey but also in the UK, Canada, and the United States. Accordingly, investment is no longer just a financial instrument but a tool for long term security, especially for families planning for their children’s future.

For more: https://getgoldenvisa.com/why-greece-is-emerging-as-an-education-destination

Get Golden Visa Research Team

info@getgoldenvisa.com

+44 20 8133 0324