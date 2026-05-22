For decades, supplement research has not supported cartilage regeneration. A randomized, placebo-controlled study in Pharmaceutical Research documented measurable cartilage regeneration biomarkers at 90 days, a breakthrough for the category* (Vaidya 2025)

Three published human studies covering more than 1,700 participants anchor the Cartigenix HP® research profile

In the studies, participants showed an average 67% reduction in pain scores and an average 50% increase in walking distance within 90 days, with noticeable improvements as early as 15 days

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartilage regeneration has long been unsupported in peer-reviewed supplement literature, a ceiling reflected in decades of clinical research on the category's dominant ingredients, glucosamine and chondroitin. Calroy Health Sciences, the science-driven dietary supplement company behind Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel®, has now produced a body of human research that directly addresses this clinical need, including measurable cartilage regeneration biomarkers in a 2025 randomized, placebo-controlled study from Pharmaceutical Research (Vaidya 2025). That finding gives practitioners a specific, peer-reviewed dataset that reframes what joint health supplementation can accomplish. Clinicians focused on joint health have been waiting for a supplement that works at the structural level of cartilage. With a proprietary blend of 13 bioactive compounds and a formulation backed by human research, Cartigenix HP, powered by RestorCel, gives practitioners a supplement with published, peer-reviewed human data to recommend to individuals seeking structural-level support.*

Tom Bayne, DC, educator with Calroy Health Sciences, says, "I recommended glucosamine and chondroitin to patients for years. It was the standard of care, and there wasn't much else to point to. The honest answer when patients asked if it would work was 'maybe.' What's different now is that we have published research, including a placebo-controlled study, with measurable outcomes on a new supplement. That gives clinicians and patients confidence."

KEY FACTS

Cartigenix HP® has been evaluated in three published human studies, including a randomized, placebo-controlled trial

RestorCel®, the proprietary blend in Cartigenix HP®, contains 13 bioactive compounds, including serratol from Boswellia serrata and a standardized North India celery seed extract selected for their synergistic ability to support cartilage regeneration, joint comfort, and healthy mobility*

The Clinical Evidence Missing in Joint Health Supplementation

Glucosamine and chondroitin have anchored the joint health supplement category for decades. Both carry a plausible mechanistic rationale. They are structural components of cartilage tissue, but the clinical evidence for their effectiveness in human trials is inconsistent across peer-reviewed literature. Systematic reviews and meta-analyses consistently find little to no average benefit, and current evidence does not support that either ingredient achieves cartilage regeneration. For clinicians seeking evidence-grounded recommendations, the research profile behind Cartigenix HP® represents a meaningful departure from the category standard.*

RestorCel®: 13 Bioactives, Studied as a Complete Formulation

RestorCel® was developed to target cartilage at the structural level. Its 13 bioactive compounds include serratol derived from Boswellia serrata, a botanical with one of the stronger evidence bases in joint health literature; and a standardized North India celery seed extract, selected for their synergistic ability to support cartilage regeneration, joint comfort, and healthy mobility.*

The full Cartigenix HP® formulation was taken through clinical evaluation. The published studies reflect how the complete product performs in human populations, giving clinicians confidence that research findings map directly to the supplement individuals would be taking.

What the Trial Data Shows: Outcomes Clinicians Can Name

The Vaidya 2025 study is the most rigorous data point in the Cartigenix HP® research profile. Over 90 days, participants showed an average 64% reduction in WOMAC Pain Scale scores, a validated, widely used clinical outcome measure in joint health research. Walking distance improved by an average of 50%.*

The cartilage regeneration biomarker finding is the distinction that sets this research apart from anything currently in the supplement category. The Vaidya 2025 study documented measurable cartilage regeneration biomarkers at 90 days, an objective signal that the intervention is influencing the underlying tissue.*

Glucosamine and chondroitin, despite decades of study, have not produced comparable findings. This gives clinicians specific, peer-reviewed outcomes to reference when comparing options.

"When I work with someone on a joint health protocol, the supplement is one piece, but movement, sleep, and nutrition matter just as much," Bayne says. "What I tell patients about Cartigenix HP is that the published research used a 90-day window for a reason. If you're going to commit to a supplement, commit to giving it the time the studies gave it."

The full research profile, Desai 2022 (n=1,236), Desai 2024 (n=394), and Vaidya 2025 (n=64), spans more than 1,700 participants across prospective, observational, and randomized controlled study designs.

FAQ

Q: Can supplements support cartilage regeneration?

A: Before Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel®, cartilage regeneration had not been supported by the peer-reviewed supplement literature. Cartigenix HP with RestorCel documented measurable cartilage regeneration biomarkers, an objective outcome not produced by glucosamine, chondroitin, or other widely used joint health ingredients.*†

Q: How does Cartigenix HP® compare to glucosamine and chondroitin?

A: Glucosamine and chondroitin function as structural building blocks for cartilage tissue, but current evidence does not support that either achieves cartilage regeneration. Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel® targets cartilage at the structural level through a proprietary 13-bioactive formulation with documented, measurable cartilage regeneration biomarkers.*

Q: What makes Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel® different from other joint health supplements?

A: Cartigenix HP® is powered by RestorCel®, a proprietary blend of 13 bioactive compounds, including serratol from Boswellia serrata and a standardized North India celery seed A. The complete formulation, not individual ingredients in isolation, was taken through human clinical evaluation, producing specific, quantifiable outcomes including measurable cartilage regeneration biomarkers in one placebo-controlled trial.*†

Q: How quickly can results be expected with Cartigenix HP®?

A: Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel® supports noticeable improvements in joint comfort and flexibility, with results reported as early as 15 days and significant outcomes at 90 days in studies.* The recommended use is one capsule twice daily with food. Individual results may vary.

Q: Who is Cartigenix HP® appropriate for?

A: Cartigenix HP® is appropriate for adults seeking to support joint flexibility, comfort, and mobility, including active adults and those taking a proactive approach to joint and cartilage health.* Individuals with specific medical conditions or taking prescription medications should consult their healthcare provider before beginning any supplement.

About Calroy Health Sciences

Calroy Health Sciences is a science-driven dietary supplement company dedicated to supporting foundational health. Co-founded by CEO Ed Hoyt and Chief Scientific Officer Chen Chen, PhD, Calroy brings more than three decades of combined experience in the dietary supplement industry. The company's breakthrough products — Arterosil HP® with MonitumRS®, Vascanox HP® with Noxa24®, and Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel® — are developed through a research-first approach that includes studying the finished formulated product, not just individual ingredients.

Calroy's research has been published in peer-reviewed journals and is conducted in partnership with major academic institutions, leading clinicians and researchers. The company also holds patents on its products and its microfluidic chip testing technology. For more information, visit calroy.com.

As shown in a placebo-controlled, randomized, controlled human research study (Vaidya 2025) and an observational study (Desai 2024). A prospective study (n=1,236) similarly demonstrated significant improvements in pain scores, along with quality of life measures (Desai 2022).

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.