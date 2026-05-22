Finland Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook 2026: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics 2022-2031

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The social commerce market in Finland is on a promising growth trail, projected to expand by 6.8% annually, reaching USD 21.15 billion by 2026. Between 2022 and 2025, the sector experienced substantial growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This positive trend is expected to persist, with market expansion at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2026 to 2031, culminating in a market worth approximately USD 28.17 billion by 2031.

This extensive report delivers a data-centric analysis of Finland's social commerce landscape, highlighting market opportunities and risks across diverse retail categories. It incorporates over 50 KPIs at the national level, offering an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

Market opportunities are dissected by domestic versus cross-border commerce, social platform types, payment methods, business models, consumer segments, and city types. Consumer behavior and retail spending patterns are explored, providing valuable KPIs in both value and volume for a profound market understanding.

The research is grounded on industry-leading methodologies, providing an unbiased analysis through a proprietary analytics platform that reveals business and investment opportunities.

Report Scope

Market Size and Growth Dynamics (2022-2031): Evaluation of ecommerce and social commerce industries based on KPIs.

Evaluation of ecommerce and social commerce industries based on KPIs. Market Size and Forecast by Retail Categories (2022-2031): Exploration of sub-sectors such as Clothing & Footwear, Beauty and Personal Care, Food & Grocery, Appliances and Electronics, Home Improvement, Travel, and Hospitality.

Exploration of sub-sectors such as Clothing & Footwear, Beauty and Personal Care, Food & Grocery, Appliances and Electronics, Home Improvement, Travel, and Hospitality. Market Segmentation by Consumer Segment (2022-2031): Insights into B2B, B2C, and C2C interactions.

Insights into B2B, B2C, and C2C interactions. Device and Location Analysis (2022-2031): Assessment based on Mobile and Desktop usage, alongside Domestic and Cross-Border commerce.

Assessment based on Mobile and Desktop usage, alongside Domestic and Cross-Border commerce. City Tier and Payment Method Analysis (2022-2031): Breakdown into Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities, and payment methods such as Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, Digital Wallets, and Cash.

Breakdown into Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities, and payment methods such as Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, Digital Wallets, and Cash. Platform and Consumer Demographics Analysis: Study of Video Commerce, Social Network-Led Commerce, Social Reselling, among other platforms, segmented by age, income, and gender.

Study of Video Commerce, Social Network-Led Commerce, Social Reselling, among other platforms, segmented by age, income, and gender. Market Share and Competitive Analysis (2025): Overview of key players in the Finnish market, providing strategic insights for competitive positioning.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

Strategy & Innovation Insights: Understand strategic trends and innovations shaping the future market direction.

Understand strategic trends and innovations shaping the future market direction. Deep Market Dynamics Understanding: Explore key drivers, trends, and segmentation with 50+ KPIs.

Explore key drivers, trends, and segmentation with 50+ KPIs. Accurate market forecasts through value and volume KPIs for strategic decision-making.

Comprehensive 44 tables and 57 charts offer enriched analysis supporting strategic decisions.

Competitive Landscape Overview: Gain insight into the market structure and formulate strategy with competitive analysis.

Gain insight into the market structure and formulate strategy with competitive analysis. Market Share Strategies: Identify growth categories and target segments to enhance market presence.

Identify growth categories and target segments to enhance market presence. Consumer Behavior Analysis: Leverage insights on evolving consumer behaviors to improve return on investment.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $21.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $28.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Finland



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1h2qdq

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