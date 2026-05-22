Egypt Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook Report 2026: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics 2022-2031

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The social commerce market in Egypt is positioned for impressive expansion, projected to grow by 12.1% annually, reaching USD 10.77 billion by 2026. Experiencing significant growth from 2022-2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%, this momentum is expected to persist through 2026-2031, with a forecast CAGR of 10.5%. By the end of 2031, the market is anticipated to swell from USD 9.61 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 17.75 billion.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth, data-centric analysis of Egypt's social commerce sector, identifying market opportunities and potential risks within various retail categories. Featuring over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the national level, it delivers an extensive understanding of market size, dynamics, and share statistics.

The report examines opportunities categorized by domestic versus cross-border transactions, social platform types, payment methods, business models, consumer demographics, and urban tiers. Insights on consumer behavior and retail spending dynamics are also included, backed by value and volume KPIs for a thorough comprehension of market dynamics.

Report Scope:

Detailed analysis of market size and growth dynamics in Egypt's eCommerce and social commerce industries from 2022-2031.

Forecasts by retail product categories include Clothing & Footwear, Beauty & Personal Care, Food & Grocery, Appliances, Electronics, Home Improvement, Travel, and Hospitality.

Dissection by consumer segment types: B2B, B2C, and C2C.

Breakdown by devices: Mobile and Desktop.

Market distribution by location, including Domestic and Cross Border scenarios, and tiered city levels.

Payments diversification covering Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallet, among others.

Social commerce facets across platforms such as Video Commerce, Social Network-Led Commerce, Social Reselling, Group Buying, and Product Review Platforms.

Comprehensive exploration based on consumer demographics and behaviors by age, income, and gender.

Reasons to Buy:

Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Uncover future trends and strategic initiatives for capturing market share.

Uncover future trends and strategic initiatives for capturing market share. Comprehensive Understanding: Engage with the market dynamics, opportunities, and trends featuring 50+ KPIs.

Engage with the market dynamics, opportunities, and trends featuring 50+ KPIs. Accurate Market Assessment: Utilize value and volume KPIs for a precise market analysis.

Utilize value and volume KPIs for a precise market analysis. Access encompassing data with 44 tables and 57 charts for robust decision-making.

Competitive Landscape Review: Analyze key market players and their share, equipping your strategy formulation.

Analyze key market players and their share, equipping your strategy formulation. Strategic Market Positioning: Develop target strategies and identify growth categories within the value chain.

Develop target strategies and identify growth categories within the value chain. Consumer Insights: Enhance ROI by understanding evolving consumer behaviors and retail spending trends.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $17.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Egypt



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k10xtl

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