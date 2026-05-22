Colombia Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook Report 2026: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics 2022-2031

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The social commerce market in Colombia is poised for significant growth, projected to increase by 11.3% annually and reach US$15.38 billion in 2026. The sector experienced notable growth between 2022 and 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. This positive momentum is expected to persist, with a forecasted CAGR of 9.7% from 2026 to 2031, expanding the market from USD 13.82 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 24.43 billion in 2031.

This comprehensive report offers a detailed, data-centric analysis of Colombia's social commerce sector, highlighting market opportunities and risks across various retail categories. Including over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level, the report provides a deep understanding of market dynamics, size, forecast, and share statistics.

Market opportunities are dissected by domestic vs. cross-border transactions, type of social platform, payment methods, business models, end-use consumer segments, and city type. Consumer behavior insights and retail spending dynamics further enrich the analysis. KPIs in both value and volume terms facilitate a nuanced understanding of market dynamics.

Report Scope

Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics: Coverage includes KPIs from 2022 to 2031 for the overall eCommerce and social commerce industries.

Coverage includes KPIs from 2022 to 2031 for the overall eCommerce and social commerce industries. By Retail Product Categories: Clothing & Footwear, Beauty and Personal Care, Food & Grocery, Appliances and Electronics, Home Improvement, Travel, Hospitality.

Clothing & Footwear, Beauty and Personal Care, Food & Grocery, Appliances and Electronics, Home Improvement, Travel, Hospitality. By End Use Consumer Segment: B2B, B2C, C2C.

B2B, B2C, C2C. By End Use Device: Mobile, Desktop.

Mobile, Desktop. By Location: Domestic, Cross Border; analyzed across Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 cities.

Domestic, Cross Border; analyzed across Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 cities. By Payment Method: Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallet, Other Digital Payment, Cash.

Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallet, Other Digital Payment, Cash. By Platforms: Video Commerce, Social Network-Led Commerce, Social Reselling, Group Buying, Product Review Platforms.

Video Commerce, Social Network-Led Commerce, Social Reselling, Group Buying, Product Review Platforms. By Consumer Demographics & Behaviour: Focus on factors like Age, Income Level, Gender, alongside market share of key players in 2025.

Reasons to Buy

Strategy & Innovation Insights: Understand the future trajectory of the social commerce industry by examining strategic moves and innovation by major players to capture market share.

Understand the future trajectory of the social commerce industry by examining strategic moves and innovation by major players to capture market share. Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Grasp the emergent opportunities and forthcoming directions in Colombia's social commerce landscape. Delve into detailed segmentation enhanced with over 50 KPIs.

Grasp the emergent opportunities and forthcoming directions in Colombia's social commerce landscape. Delve into detailed segmentation enhanced with over 50 KPIs. Value and Volume KPIs: Employ these indicators for an accurate read on market dynamics.

Employ these indicators for an accurate read on market dynamics. Access a comprehensive report with 44 tables and 57 charts, offering an extensive country-level analysis to guide informed decision-making.

Competitive Landscape: Review key players and market shares in Colombia's social commerce sector to develop strategic advantages.

Review key players and market shares in Colombia's social commerce sector to develop strategic advantages. Market Share Strategies: Craft targeted strategies to dominate segments within the social commerce value chain. Identify growth sectors and assess trends and risks specific to your market.

Craft targeted strategies to dominate segments within the social commerce value chain. Identify growth sectors and assess trends and risks specific to your market. Consumer Behaviour Insights: Enhance ROI by tracking evolving consumer attitudes and retail spending trends across consumer segments within the social commerce sector.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $24.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmdbps

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