Belgium Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook 2026: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics 2022-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The social commerce market in Belgium is projected to grow significantly, expected to increase by 12.1% annually, reaching a value of USD 21.11 billion by 2026. The period from 2022 to 2025 witnessed robust growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This momentum is anticipated to continue into the next decade with a forecasted CAGR of 9.3% from 2026 to 2031. By 2031, the sector is expected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 18.82 billion to approximately USD 32.94 billion.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of Belgium's social commerce sector, pinpointing market opportunities and risks across various retail categories. It includes over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the national level, providing a detailed understanding of market dynamics, size forecasts, and market share statistics.

The report elucidates market opportunities in the social commerce sector across various dimensions including domestic vs cross-border, social platform type, payment method, business model, consumer segment, and city type. It also provides insights into consumer behavior and retail spending patterns through KPIs, both in value and volume, to deliver a deep understanding of end-market dynamics.

Employing industry-standard research methodology, the report offers an impartial analysis through a proprietary analytics platform, delivering a nuanced view of emerging business and investment opportunities in the market.

Reasons to Buy

Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Understand strategic initiatives and innovation by key players to gain market share.

Understand strategic initiatives and innovation by key players to gain market share. Understanding of Market Dynamics: Explore opportunities and the future direction of the social commerce market with detailed segmentation and 50+ KPIs.

Explore opportunities and the future direction of the social commerce market with detailed segmentation and 50+ KPIs. Value and Volume KPIs: Utilize these KPIs for an accurate grasp of market dynamics.

Utilize these KPIs for an accurate grasp of market dynamics. Benefit from comprehensive insights in Belgium's market report with 44 tables and 57 charts.

Competitive Landscape: Analyze the competitive environment with insights into key players and market share.

Analyze the competitive environment with insights into key players and market share. Market Strategies: Develop strategies to gain market share by identifying growth categories and specific segment targeting.

Develop strategies to gain market share by identifying growth categories and specific segment targeting. Consumer Behavioural Insights: Enhance ROI by understanding consumer attitudes and retail dynamics.

Report Scope

Belgium Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2022-2031

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2022-2031

Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2022-2031

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2022-2031

B2B

B2C

C2C

Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2022-2031

Mobile

Desktop

Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2022-2031

Domestic

Cross Border

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2022-2031

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2025

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

Market Share by Key Players, 2025

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $21.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $32.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Belgium

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4nri64

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