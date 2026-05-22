Italy Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook 2026: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics 2022-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Italian social commerce market is on a growth trajectory, with forecasts predicting a 9.9% annual increase, reaching USD 74.07 billion by 2026. From 2022 to 2025, the industry expanded at an 11.1% CAGR and is expected to continue advancing at a 7.6% CAGR from 2026 through 2031. By the close of 2031, Italy's social commerce sector is projected to grow from USD 67.38 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 106.92 billion.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of Italy's social commerce landscape, exploring growth opportunities in various retail categories. Key topics include market size and dynamics, consumer behavior, and strategic insights for stakeholders aiming to navigate the evolving social commerce environment.

Key Trends and Drivers

Move Product Discovery Closer to Checkout:

Italy transitioned social media from a referral to a transactional channel. As of March 31, 2025, TikTok Shop's launch in Italy has integrated product discovery, creator content, livestreaming, merchant storefronts, and checkout. This is enhanced by the country's strong e-commerce foundation, catering to an online-savvy consumer base.

Smartphone-based shopping and app payments are prevalent, allowing platforms to shorten the path from product discovery to checkout.

Brands that unify content, stock management, payment, and fulfillment stand to gain amidst growing demand for streamlined social commerce experiences.

Turn Community Engagement into Live and Creator-led Selling:

Social commerce in Italy is evolving from product posts on social feeds to community-led formats like live shopping and creator endorsements. The Netcomm Award 2025 underscored this shift, honoring Avilia Home, Goovi, and Doppelganger for their social commerce integration.

Italy's diverse retail landscape, especially in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, is well-positioned for visual narratives and creator-driven content.

Creator-led sales and live formats will gain prominence. Sustainable strategies will revolve around established creator networks and consistent, conversion-oriented content.

Shift Influencer Commerce into a Regulated Model:

The AGCOM's 2025 guidelines ushered in a more structured regulation for influencer marketing, including registration and content responsibility, thereby increasing transparency and trust in social commerce.

Strengthening rule-based transparency around promotions will heighten the credibility of social commerce, attracting larger brands.

Stricter contracting and disclosure practices will take hold, emphasizing category risks, notably in segments involving minors or health claims.

Connect Social Commerce to Omnichannel Retail:

Italy's social commerce is increasingly becoming part of a broader retail strategy, incorporating retail media, seamless online-to-offline transitions, and fulfillment systems, as exemplified by Carrefour's retail media expansions.

Integration of mobile shopping, customer service, and logistics is vital for converting social interactions into sales.

Advanced retailers linking social media exposure to the retail ecosystem will stand out, enabling scalable and measurable social commerce solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

Market competition is expected to intensify over the next few years. With TikTok Shop accelerating seller acquisition and AGCOM's regulatory framework favoring structured compliance, established retailers are increasingly improving their live and social commerce proficiencies.

Current Market Status:

Italy's market is moving towards a transaction-focused model. TikTok Shop's entry intensifies competition, combining product discovery, live shopping, and checkout processes.

Key Players and New Entrants:

TikTok Shop is reshaping the landscape. Carrefour and QVC Italy remain key players, alongside rising names like Farmasave and Doppelganger.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions:

Significant launches include TikTok Shop in Italy, influencing retailer strategies and commerce integrations. Carrefour Italy's partnership with Unlimitail and in-Store Media enhances retail media for targeted audience engagement.

Reasons to Buy:

Gain strategic insights into the social commerce trend dynamics in Italy, complete with over 50 KPIs.

Learn about the competitive landscape, consumer behavior, and emerging business opportunities to devise informed strategic initiatives and maximize market potential.

Receive data-driven insights supporting decision-making, aimed at enhancing competitiveness and innovation.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $74.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $106.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Italy



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/693w2b

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