Results of refinancing - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

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Results of refinancing

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of ARMs based on the "refinancing price" principle. The interest rates will be reset on 1 July 2026.

The interest rate reset results in the following cash rates:

ARMs funded by 1Y SDO

(April 2027)

DKK ARMs funded by 3Y SDO

(July 2029)

DKK ARMs funded by 5Y SDO

(July 2031)

DKK Cash rate 2.85% 2.88% 3.00%

For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit.dk and totalkredit.dk. For information on the bond sales, please refer to nykredit.com/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Emil Schmidt Andreasen, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 22 72 or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

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