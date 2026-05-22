United States Social Commerce Intelligence Databook Report 2026: A $1.81 Trillion Market by 2031, Led by TikTok Shop, YouTube Shopping and Pinterest as Specialist Platforms Gain Momentum

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The U.S. social commerce market is set to grow by 7.2% annually, aiming to reach a staggering $1.34 trillion by 2026. The sector experienced robust growth from 2022 to 2025 with a CAGR of 11.3% and is expected to continue expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2031. By 2031, the market size could reach $1.81 trillion, beginning from $1.25 trillion in 2025.

Key Trends and Drivers

The U.S. market is transitioning from a referral model to an in-platform transaction model. TikTok Shop, for example, is integrating more retail features within the app, including gift cards and Venmo checkout. Simultaneously, YouTube is enhancing its Shopping feature through Shopify, encouraging in-app purchases. This shift is visible in brands like H&M and Omaha Steaks adopting platform-native storefronts.

Retention of transactions within platforms supports a comprehensive retail environment where e-commerce is inherent to consumer habits.

Pinterest's initiatives on features like "stock nearby" underline efforts by visual platforms to act more like retail interfaces.

The evolution of social commerce towards platform-native ecosystems is poised to gain strength, drawing larger retailers to close the gap between social posts and completed transactions.

Turn Creators into a Repeatable Sales Channel: Creators are evolving from endorsers to ongoing storefront operators. With programs like YouTube's Shopping affiliate and TikTok's creator-led holiday events, creators are pivotal in reducing product evaluation friction for consumers.

The shift is beyond awareness to decision facilitation, supported by platforms with affiliate infrastructure and in-app buying.

Brands are expected to transition from one-off campaigns to structured creator programs with rigorous content standards and sales metrics.

Expand Beyond Impulse Categories: Social commerce is expanding from beauty to more planned purchases such as fashion, home goods, and food. Platforms like TikTok and Pinterest are fostering category growth through targeted campaigns and contextual shopping experiences.

The integration of short videos and visual search aids in not only viral, but also contextually explained purchasing.

Category expansion is positioned to influence broader merchandising strategies across various sectors.

Build Trust, Compliance, and Channel Resilience: Governance and regulatory compliance are becoming crucial in the U.S. market. FTC guidelines and potential violations are prompting brands to integrate disclosure and review integrity into their social commerce strategies.

Emerging risks from platform-specific challenges necessitate multi-channel redundancy and tighter operational controls.

Winning brands will approach social commerce as a retail channel with defined legal, risk, and operational frameworks, beyond just a marketing extension.

Competitive Landscape

The next few years will see increased competition for mid-tier generalists, with an advantage likely for scaled platforms and niche specialists. TikTok's U.S. developments, YouTube's frictionless purchases, and Pinterest's shopping focus indicate a transformative phase ahead.

Current Market Dynamics

Transactional Control: Social commerce is evolving past traffic generation to ensure seamless in-ecosystem transactions. TikTok and YouTube are at the forefront, with Pinterest facing competitive pressure.

Key Players and New Entrants

Leading platforms include TikTok Shop, YouTube Shopping, and Pinterest. Emerging specialists like Whatnot and LTK are gaining traction, controlling key aspects of the value chain and drawing investor interest.

Recent Launches and Partnerships

Significant movements include TikTok Shop's partnerships with major brands and Pinterest distributing LTK creator content. The TikTok joint venture agreement further influences strategic investment decisions.

This comprehensive report provides extensive analysis of the U.S. social commerce market, offering data-driven insights into market opportunities and challenges. It details market segmentation, consumer behaviors, and competitive dynamics, supported by over 50+ KPIs.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.34 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.81 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ug9yi

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