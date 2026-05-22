Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 29 0416 - RIKS 37 0115

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 29 0416RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 05/27/202605/27/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,2401,624
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.160/7.67083.450/2.822
Total Number of Bids Received 2212
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,4802,524
Total Number of Successful Bids 177
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 177
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.160/7.67083.450/2.822
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.300/7.62083.700/2.792
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.160/7.67083.450/2.822
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.214/7.65083.551/2.810
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.300/7.62083.700/2.792
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.065/7.71083.305/2.840
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.193/7.66083.469/2.820
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.291.55

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