|Series
|RIKB 29 0416
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|05/27/2026
|05/27/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,240
|1,624
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.160
|/
|7.670
|83.450
|/
|2.822
|Total Number of Bids Received
|22
|12
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,480
|2,524
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|17
|7
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|17
|7
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.160
|/
|7.670
|83.450
|/
|2.822
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.300
|/
|7.620
|83.700
|/
|2.792
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.160
|/
|7.670
|83.450
|/
|2.822
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.214
|/
|7.650
|83.551
|/
|2.810
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.300
|/
|7.620
|83.700
|/
|2.792
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.065
|/
|7.710
|83.305
|/
|2.840
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.193
|/
|7.660
|83.469
|/
|2.820
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.29
|1.55
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 29 0416 - RIKS 37 0115
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Recommended Reading
-
May 20, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKB 29 0416RIKS 37 0115ISINIS0000039121IS0000033793Maturity Date04/16/202901/15/2037Auction Date05/22/202605/22/2026Settlement Date05/27/202605/27/202610% addition05/26/202605/26/2026 On the...Read More
-
May 19, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Today the Republic of Iceland issued a new €500 million 5 year benchmark bond, equivalent to ISK 72bn. The transaction was issued at a spread of 34-basis points to the Euro 5-year mid-swap rate. The...Read More