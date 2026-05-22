AI Home Renovation Planning Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $4.4 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Renovation Planning AI Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The home renovation planning artificial intelligence (AI) market is on an upward trajectory, expected to expand from $1.76 billion in 2025 to $2.12 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 20.3%. This surge is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital design tools, demand for precise renovation planning, and growing investments in property technology solutions.

The market is projected to reach a size of $4.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 20%. The forecast period anticipates a spike in AI-enabled renovation tools, predictive design analytics, virtual design collaborations, and technology advancements in home design AI. Key trends include augmented and virtual reality innovations, predictive renovation modeling, and breakthroughs in intelligent design automation and 3D planning tools.

AI adoption in residential planning is a major growth driver in this sector. As homeowners and professionals seek efficient ways to envision renovation projects, AI tools offer automation, predictive insights, and advanced visualization. This transition is exemplified by Home Innovation Research Labs data, which shows U.S. home builder usage of AI in design and planning jumped from 9% in 2024 to 17% in 2025.

Leading companies are accelerating development in AI-powered design visualization, including generative AI systems that facilitate decision-making and reduce renovation errors. For example, Realtor.com's Renovation Designer, launched in September 2024, allows users to visualize potential renovations using a generative AI tool powered by Hover. This enables realistic modifications without professional aid.

Key players in this domain include Homestyler Inc., Foyr Technologies Private Limited, Chief Architect Inc., and others. North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth during the forecast period.

The AI landscape in home renovation involves software and services offering intelligent design recommendations and project planning. The market faces challenges like global trade tensions, affecting costs related to IT infrastructure for software deployment. Despite these, local software development and regional data hosting present opportunities for resilience and innovation.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

Pricing Model: Subscription Based; One Time License

Application: Kitchen Remodeling; Bathroom Renovation; Living Room Design; Exterior Upgrades; Whole-House Renovation; Other Applications

End-User: Homeowners; Interior Designers; Contractors; Real Estate Agents; Other End Users

Subsegments:

Software: Design Visualization Tools; Floor Planning Software; Cost Estimation Platforms; Material Recommendation Systems; Project Simulation Software

Services: Consulting Services; Integration Services; Installation Services; Maintenance Services; Support and Training Services

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Ai-Driven Design Visualization Tools

4.2.2 Automated Renovation Cost Estimation

4.2.3 Personalized Material and Layout Recommendations

4.2.4 Real-Time Renovation Simulations

4.2.5 Increased Adoption by Homeowners and Designers



5. Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Homeowners

5.2 Interior Designers

5.3 Renovation Contractors

5.4 Real Estate Agents

5.5 Others



6. Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Home Renovation Planning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



Companies Featured

Homestyler Inc.

Foyr Technologies Private Limited

Chief Architect Inc.

Spacejoy Inc.

Snaptrude Inc.

RoomSketcher AS

Arch AI Inc.

Magicplan Inc.

Cedreo SAS

Planner 5D UAB

Beijing Coohom Technology Co. Ltd.

Floorplanner B.V.

Renovate AI Inc.

Remodeled AI Inc.

ReRoom AI Inc.

Interior AI Inc.

RoomsGPT

Roomalyze Inc.

Decoratly Ltd.

HomeVisualizer AI Inc.

Roomlizer Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzqvak

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