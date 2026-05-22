Execution of SwissASC spin-out and related disposals

Please see the attached announcement
Attachment
| Source: Global InterConnection Group Limited Global InterConnection Group Limited
Please see the attached announcement
Attachment
Global InterConnection Group Limited announces that, following the Annual General Meeting and the shareholder approvals announced on 12 February 2026, the Company has received a non-binding proposal,...Read More
Please find attached full details in relation to the Creation of Listed Private Markets Investment Platform, Proposed Injection of Disruptive Capital GP £90 million equity placing and £10 million debt...Read More